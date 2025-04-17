How to delete and move structures in RuneScape Dragonwilds

Given how frequently RuneScape Dragonwilds gives you base-building homework, you'll need to delete and move your structures, furnishings, and blocks sometimes. The early-game stuff like a basic Crafting Bench is extremely cheap, but for some of the more advanced stuff requires higher-tier resources. In other words, you'd sometimes not want to make duplicates to save resources.

At the time of writing, RuneScape Dragonwilds does not have a direct system to move buildings and structures. Thankfully, there's a not-too-indirect way to do it. You can simply break down your structures to salvage all its original crafting materials. Here's how to do it.

How to demolish buildable structures in RuneScape Dragonwilds

It's kind of hidden inside menu-clicking, but you can remove stuff (Image via Jagex)

The option to delete buildable structures in RuneScape Dragonwilds is actually hidden in its repair mode. To remove a specific structure, you want to open the Build Menu (B), and then activate Repair Mode (T). Afterwards, hover your cursor over the desired object, and press the middle-mouse button to instantly delete it.

Alternately, you can simply choose to place any building, which gives you the prompt to delete any existing object you're hovering over with the same input (middle-mouse button).

Note that all of these instructions are according to the default keybinds. Entering the Repair mode, of course, also lets you repair building units that were damaged.

You can only destroy objects you or a co-op buddy has placed; not pre-placed assets in the game world.

As mentioned before, you will get a full refund of all the resources that went into placing that building — at least in the current version of the game. The recouped resources will drop to the ground, so make sure to step on it or manually pick it up.

In other words, if you want to move specific building blocks, you can just demolish it and pick up the materials. However, those who wish to relocate a large base of operations, must manually delete all the structures in their current RuneScape Dragonwilds home brick by brick.

A more expedient method, of course, is to just break down the more valuable furnishings while leaving your rickety wooden foundations alone.

An automated base relocation method like Once Human might be a welcome Quality-of-Life change. Unfortunately, it's not a feature brought up by the developers yet, so don't hold your breath. For a territory-relocation system, you'd also need a clear-cut playerbase bounds system.

Perhaps it will eventually get added. We can only hope and keep our eyes on the RuneScape Dragonwilds roadmap. Until then, deleting the structures is the only way to move them.

