  Rust console force wipe (October 2025): Release date and time for all regions

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 18, 2025 01:56 GMT
Rust console force wipe
Rust console key art (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Rust console force wipe is right around the corner, and players are undoubtedly excited to know about what's coming with the latest patch. With the debut of a new force wipe, we are expecting to see all maps and servers cleaned up, and alongside it, the addition of a range of new content in the game.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust console force wipe release dates and times for all regions. Read below to know more.

Rust console force wipe release date and time for all regions

Similar to all previous console force wipes, the latest update will go live for all regions on the last Thursday of the month, i.e., on October 30, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST.

Players can expect a short downtime as all the official and community servers will go offline during the update period. Server hosts will incorporate the latest additions into the patch while simultaneously purging all previous progress accumulated by players.

That said, here is a detailed rundown of the Rust console force wipe release date and time for all regions:

Time ZoneDate and Time
Pacific Time (PT)October 30, 2025, at 11 am
Mountain Time (MT)October 30, 2025, at 12 pm
Central Time (CT)October 30, 2025, at 1 pm
Eastern Time (ET)October 30, 2025, at 2 pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 30, 2025, at 7 pm
Eastern European Time (EET)October 30, 2025, at 8 pm
Moscow Standard Time (MSK)October 30, 2025, at 9 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)October 30, 2025, at 11:30 pm
China Standard Time (CST)October 31, 2025, at 2 am
Japan Standard Time (JST)October 31, 2025, at 3 am
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)October 31, 2025, at 5 am
New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)October 31, 2025, at 7 am
That's everything that you need to know about the Rust console wipe for October 2025. For more related news and guides, check out:

