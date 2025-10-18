Rust console force wipe (October 2025): Release date and time for all regions

Rust console force wipe is right around the corner, and players are undoubtedly excited to know about what's coming with the latest patch. With the debut of a new force wipe, we are expecting to see all maps and servers cleaned up, and alongside it, the addition of a range of new content in the game.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust console force wipe release dates and times for all regions. Read below to know more. Rust console force wipe release date and time for all regionsSimilar to all previous console force wipes, the latest update will go live for all regions on the last Thursday of the month, i.e., on October 30, 2025, at 11 am PT/ 7 pm BST/ 11:30 pm IST. In case you missed it: Rust patch notes PC (October 4, 2025): Basic Blueprint location update, fixes, and morePlayers can expect a short downtime as all the official and community servers will go offline during the update period. Server hosts will incorporate the latest additions into the patch while simultaneously purging all previous progress accumulated by players.That said, here is a detailed rundown of the Rust console force wipe release date and time for all regions:Time ZoneDate and TimePacific Time (PT)October 30, 2025, at 11 amMountain Time (MT)October 30, 2025, at 12 pmCentral Time (CT)October 30, 2025, at 1 pmEastern Time (ET)October 30, 2025, at 2 pmGreenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC)October 30, 2025, at 7 pmEastern European Time (EET)October 30, 2025, at 8 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK)October 30, 2025, at 9 pmIndian Standard Time (IST)October 30, 2025, at 11:30 pmChina Standard Time (CST)October 31, 2025, at 2 amJapan Standard Time (JST)October 31, 2025, at 3 amAustralian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)October 31, 2025, at 5 amNew Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)October 31, 2025, at 7 amCheck out: Blueprint Fragments in Rust: How to use, and where to findThat's everything that you need to know about the Rust console wipe for October 2025. For more related news and guides, check out:Beekeeping in Rust: How to start, bee grenade, and moreMinigun and Military Flamethrower in Rust: How to get and useHoming Missile Launcher in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and moreFishing guide in Rust: How to fish, benefits, and moreAttack Helicopter might get a major buff in future update