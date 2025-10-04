  • home icon
  Rust patch notes (October 4, 2025): Basic Blueprint location update, fixes, and more

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 04, 2025 03:21 GMT
Rust patch notes
Blueprint Fragments in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

A brand-new set of Rust patch notes is out, and the latest update is definitely something that the community was looking forward to. The force-wipe patch for October 2025 introduced a brand-new item into the game, Blueprint Fragments, which form a crucial part of crafting Workbenches in the game. The scarce availability of this fragment made the game favorable for bigger groups, making it quite frustrating for solos and smaller clans.

In this article, we will explore all the changes that have been brought forth by the Rust patch notes for October 4, 2025, to help balance the newly introduced Blueprint Fragments in the game. Read below to know more.

All changes made with Rust patch notes for October 4, 2025

With the latest Rust patch notes, the following changes have been implemented

Addition Basic Blueprint Fragment chance to the following:

  • Military crate
  • Large underwater crate
  • Junkpile scientists
  • Roadside metal detecting

Fixes

  • Fixed building guide graphical artificing,
  • Fixed radtown only spawning military crates,
  • Fixed shields blocking projectiles when not equipped,
  • Drone camera view can look further down (60->80),
  • Fixed Invalid shots when firing inside of vents,
  • Fixed Drone drop cooldown not working,
  • Crosshair code import improvements,
  • Fixed Drone dropping grenades faster than players can
  • Misc error fixes
Previously, the Basic Blueprint Fragments could only be found in the following locations:

  • Green puzzle rooms (x1)
  • Blue-card puzzles next to the red keycard (x2)
  • Found at all medium to large monuments
  • Found in airdrops

Naturally, as soon as the force wipe went live, all the bigger groups across all community and official servers began contesting the aforementioned locations in the game. With the item being restricted to these locations, it became close to impossible for other players to fight in these regions and secure such Fragments for themselves.

Without getting access to Basic or Advanced Blueprint Fragments in the game, Rust players would simply be unable to craft Workbenches level 2 and 3, restricting them to primitive gameplay.

To help balance the odds in everyone's favor, the developers have quickly issued a fresh wave of Rust patch notes to help players attain these Fragments in the game. Alongside these changes, we also have a range of bug fixes that will improve the quality-of-life experience of all players.

That's everything that you need to know about the latest Rust patch notes for October 4, 2025.

Edited by Jay Sarma
