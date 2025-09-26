Rust console patch notes (September 25, 2025): New Halloween update, gameplay changes, and more

The Rust console patch notes for September 25, 2025, have been released. The latest force wipe has brought forth some interesting changes and additions. We've got the brand-new Halloween update, a range of balance changes, gameplay updates, and much more.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on the Rust console patch notes for September 25, 2025. Read below to know more.All changes made with Rust console patch notes September 25, 2025Here's a look at all the new changes that have been introduced with the Rust console patch notes September 25, 2025:AddedHalloween: New Halloween content includes new loot drops such as the Frankenstein and Mummy masks, and Frankenstein parts, which can be used to craft Frankenstein’s monster. The event will only be available for a limited time on official servers from October 16th to November 6th, and will also be available to Community Server owners from the same start date.New Deployable: Triangle Planter Box - A triangular planter with a maximum capacity of 4 seeds.Community server changesCommand scheduling should now work as intended when using “CreateAction ConvarScheduleAction”Seasonal Event loading screen appears correctly when an event starts or ends.Scarecrow and Gingerbread NPCs do not turn invisible if an admin/owner changes the seasonal event while players are still in a dungeon.Players in spectate mode will no longer experience stuttering when moving the camera around.Added a progress timer when deploying Short and High Ice Walls.Candy Cane Club no longer gets stuck mid-air when equipped by players.Fixed visual issues when firing a weapon in the Gingerbread Portal.Read more: Rust mobile closed beta: How to sign up, regions, and moreGameplay updatesPatrol Helicopters no longer fall through the world when destroyed.Players are now able to move the Scrap Transport Helicopter when it is in drive mode.Replacing engine parts from a stack will no longer consume the full stack.Fixed an issue where using Quick Drop on a building plan or placeable object causes the Building Preview to appear after an item is dropped.Improved performance when shooting at scientists with a full-auto weapon with its flashlight turned on.Players are now blocked from using other gestures after surrendering.Backpacks no longer become unusable after dying while surrendering and simultaneously joining a Rock, Paper, Scissors game.Improved performance in Sewer Branch.Stopping the Halloween event will correctly remove all Halloween items with the Rust console patch notes.Updated the model of the jackhammer when held by a player, in the skin store and locker.Halloween candies in a filled Pumpkin Bucket do not get stuck mid-air after players move around with the Rust console patch notes.Vampire Stake no longer gets stuck mid-air when thrown, dropped, or equipped by players.Check out: How to unlock the secret Rust Kingdoms 3 Twitch DropVisual changesMade visual improvements to the Halloween Dungeon door.Candies that appear during the Candy Hunt now rotate and sparkle.Made visual improvements to the grass and foliage.Motorbikes with sidecars no longer have stuttering animation when viewed by the driver or the player in the sidecar.Fixed several fire VFX issues in the hot air balloon.Launch Site Pit no longer appears covered when viewed from a distance.Fixed some visuals on the Oxum’s Gas Station rooftop.Mounds at the Junkyard now have the correct textures applied.Fixed instances of lighting being too bright while walking down the slope at Launch Site during daytime.Throwing a satchel charge now correctly has all three fuses lit.Colours on the buttons at the Drone Terminal no longer bleed into each other.Muzzle flash now appears correctly in first person when firing a weapon.Equipping a weapon with an attachment through the inventory menu will correctly show the weapon attachment on the gun.The laser sight now correctly originates from the weapon, and follows the gun’s direction when gesturing.Doors for excavator cabins in Junkyard now use the correct textures.Fixed an issue where tools, weapons and certain parts of the environment had a ghosting effect.Fixed an issue where the player model’s shorts will clip to their right leg when walking, jumping, or sitting down.Players are now able to see their attire when using gestures and while equipping certain items in first person.Shadows appear correctly when players put down metal sheet structures.Light from Flashlights, Weapon Flashlights, Miners Hat, Flares and Ceiling Lights will no longer disappear after a short distance.Locked Down Vending Machine icon now correctly shows its keypad.Skinned rocks no longer turn invisible when players are holding it.Certain skins no longer appear transparent or see through in the skin store or the locker preview.Fixed the colours and animation of the Retrowave Assault Rifle.Deep Freeze Hoodie has the correct colours when viewing the skin in the skin store, locker, and inventory.Plague Doctor Hatchet no longer appears dark in the shade.Fixed visible stretching when equipping snow jackets.Skinned stockless Thompson skins are now the same size as the default Thompson.Fixed the brightness of the eyes on the Scarecrow NPC.Fixed an issue where the NPCs in the Halloween dungeon will have missing weapons.Placing down a wooden cross will no longer disappear after a short distance.Fixed lighting issues for Space Trooper Metal Chestplate and Deep Freeze Chair in the skin store or locker preview.Updated the model of the Wicked Jackhammer when dropped.Also read: Rust Workbench craft costs will reportedly be changed in future update: Everything we knowUIUpdated loot panel for the treasure box and tackle box.Swapping items on the hotbar/inventory slot with any other items no longer copies the stack amount onto the replaced item.Fixed a bug where the water volume text would not show the correct amount after transferring the water to a backpack.Stackable items now correctly stack and split based on the amount available.That's everything that you need to know about the Rust console patch notes for September 25, 2025. 