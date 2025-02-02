With Rust force wipe for February 2025 right around the corner, players are excited to try out the Primitive update coming with it. Taking into account popular community feedback, Facepunch Studios has decided to bring forth an entirely new game mode within Rust, exclusively centered around primitive progression in-game.

This article will provide a detailed insight into the Rust force wipe countdown for February 2025 and what players can expect from this update. To know more, read below.

Rust force wipe countdown (February 2025)

The upcoming Rust force wipe will go live for all regions on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 19:00 GMT / 14:00 EST. Players can expect a short downtime across all servers when the brand-new update gets incorporated within the title.

Here's a detailed look into the release dates and times for all regions concerning the upcoming Rust force wipe:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) February 6, 2025, at 11 am Mountain Time (MT) February 6, 2025, at 12 pm Central Time (CT) February 6, 2025, at 1 pm Eastern Time (ET) February 6, 2025, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC) February 6, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET) February 6, 2025, at 8 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK) February 6, 2025, at 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) February 7, 2025, at 12:30 am China Standard Time (CST) February 7, 2025, at 3 am Japan Standard Time (JST) February 7, 2025, at 4 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) February 7, 2025, at 6 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) February 7, 2025, at 8 pm

What can players expect from the Rust February force wipe?

As with any new force wipe, the upcoming update will wipe out players' progress across all maps and servers in the game. Since every single stored blueprint will be wiped from their history, players will have to restart their grind once again to become the top contenders in a given server.

The debut of the February force wipe for the title will incorporate a brand-new game mode, i.e., the Primitive mode. In this mode, players will only get access to tier-1 weapons, all of which are from the primitive tech-tree. This includes weapons like swords, shields, crossbows, and bows, along with guns like revolvers and double-barrel shotguns.

The Primitive mode will be hosted in exclusive servers, and will not be part of the ongoing official servers like Rustoria EU Main, Rustoria SEA, etc. Fans can expect official primitive servers to go live with this update, alongside community-made servers and modded servers featuring the contents of this update.

Lastly, this update will also incorporate the addition of new raiding tools, such as Siege weapons. Four siege weapons are coming to the game — Ballista, Catapult, Siege Tower, and Battering Ram. These additions will revolutionize online raiding, making the gameplay even more fun and engaging.

That's all there is to know about the upcoming Rust force wipe for February 2025. For more related news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's MMO section.

