The Shield and Mini-Crossbow in Rust have been introduced with the title's latest force wipe. They are part of the Primitive update and are live on the newly launched Primitive servers. These additions are set to enhance weapon balance in the game and give players more options in the category.
This article explains how to unlock, craft, and use the Shield and Mini-Crossbow in Rust.
All variants of Shields and Mini-Crossbow in Rust
Shields in Rust come in three variants, each accessible to players as they progress through the game's tech tree. On the other hand, the Mini-Crossbow does not have any variants and is a standalone blueprint unlock in the title's latest primitive mode.
Let's first examine the various Shield variants.
Wooden Shield
The Wooden Shield is the base shield available to players upon entering a primitive server. It is the weakest variant and the least expensive to craft.
The Wooden Shield offers limited durability, cannot endure many hits, and provides no protection against bullets or more powerful projectiles.
Reinforced Wooden Shield
The Reinforced Wooden Shield is a more powerful version of the base shield. It offers enhanced protection, capable of defending against penetrative projectiles and melee weapons.
Crafting this variant requires some additional materials compared to the base Wooden Shield.
Metal Shield
The Metal Shield is currently the best variant currently available in the game. It provides superior protection against all incoming projectiles, including bullets.
How to unlock Shields and Mini-Crossbow in Rust
To unlock Shields and the Mini-Crossbow in Rust, players must progress through the tech tree for Workbench Level 1. This workbench grants access to the Mini-Crossbow, the Wooden Shield, and the Reinforced Wooden Shield.
To acquire the Metal Shield, players need to collect enough Scrap to craft Workbench Level 2. After obtaining this workbench, they must progress through its tech tree to successfully craft the Metal Shield.
Crafting guide for Shields and Mini-Crossbow in Rust
Once you have access to Workbench Level 1 or, ideally, Workbench Level 2, you can craft these weapons and gear in the game. Each item has specific material requirements, which will be discussed below.
Crafting requirements for Shields
Here's what you'll need to craft the different Shield variants in Rust:
Wooden Shield
- 250 Wood
- 20 Cloth
Reinforced Wooden Shield
- 1 Road Sign
- 10 Cloth
- 200 Wood
Metal Shield
- 300 Metal Fragments
- 10 Leather
- 50 Cloth
Crafting requirements for Mini-Crossbow
Here's what you'll need to craft the Four shot Mini-Crossbow in Rust:
- 200 Wood
- 150 Metal Fragments
- 1 Rope
- 1 Gears
Note: Players need to be in the crafting radius of either Workbench Level 1 or Workbench Level 2 to craft the aforementioned items in the game.
