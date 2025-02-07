The Shield and Mini-Crossbow in Rust have been introduced with the title's latest force wipe. They are part of the Primitive update and are live on the newly launched Primitive servers. These additions are set to enhance weapon balance in the game and give players more options in the category.

This article explains how to unlock, craft, and use the Shield and Mini-Crossbow in Rust.

All variants of Shields and Mini-Crossbow in Rust

Shields in Rust come in three variants, each accessible to players as they progress through the game's tech tree. On the other hand, the Mini-Crossbow does not have any variants and is a standalone blueprint unlock in the title's latest primitive mode.

Shields in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

Let's first examine the various Shield variants.

Wooden Shield

The Wooden Shield is the base shield available to players upon entering a primitive server. It is the weakest variant and the least expensive to craft.

The Wooden Shield offers limited durability, cannot endure many hits, and provides no protection against bullets or more powerful projectiles.

Reinforced Wooden Shield

The Reinforced Wooden Shield is a more powerful version of the base shield. It offers enhanced protection, capable of defending against penetrative projectiles and melee weapons.

Crafting this variant requires some additional materials compared to the base Wooden Shield.

Metal Shield

The Metal Shield is currently the best variant currently available in the game. It provides superior protection against all incoming projectiles, including bullets.

How to unlock Shields and Mini-Crossbow in Rust

To unlock Shields and the Mini-Crossbow in Rust, players must progress through the tech tree for Workbench Level 1. This workbench grants access to the Mini-Crossbow, the Wooden Shield, and the Reinforced Wooden Shield.

Four-shot Mini-Crossbow in Rust (Image via Facepunch Studios)

To acquire the Metal Shield, players need to collect enough Scrap to craft Workbench Level 2. After obtaining this workbench, they must progress through its tech tree to successfully craft the Metal Shield.

Crafting guide for Shields and Mini-Crossbow in Rust

Once you have access to Workbench Level 1 or, ideally, Workbench Level 2, you can craft these weapons and gear in the game. Each item has specific material requirements, which will be discussed below.

Crafting requirements for Shields

Here's what you'll need to craft the different Shield variants in Rust:

Wooden Shield

250 Wood

20 Cloth

Reinforced Wooden Shield

1 Road Sign

10 Cloth

200 Wood

Metal Shield

300 Metal Fragments

10 Leather

50 Cloth

Crafting requirements for Mini-Crossbow

Here's what you'll need to craft the Four shot Mini-Crossbow in Rust:

200 Wood

150 Metal Fragments

1 Rope

1 Gears

Note: Players need to be in the crafting radius of either Workbench Level 1 or Workbench Level 2 to craft the aforementioned items in the game.

