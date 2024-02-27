When does Skull and Bones Season 1 release?

Coming out on February 27, 2024, Skull and Bones Season 1 release is the center of attention for the whole pirate-adventure fanbase. There will be a limited downtime for the maintenance preceding Season 1. Set to bring new battles, blueprints, convoys, and more, excitement awaits on the horizon for fans and the devs alike.

This article aims to look at the time of Skull and Bones Season 1 release alongside some of the things that can be expected to arrive.

Skull and Bones Season 1 release time

Skull and Bones Season 1 will be released after a two-hour maintenance, which will start at 3 AM CET / 1 PM AET on February 27, 2024. Therefore, players are expected to be able to access the game at 5 AM CET / 3 PM AET onwards. The developer has tweeted the above-mentioned times for the Raging Tides' release.

The estimated zonal times when players can expect the maintenance to end are as follows:

EST (US Eastern Time): 11:00 p.m. on Feb. 26

Devs have also communicated that the game will be inaccessible during this two-hour downtime.

What to expect with the Skull and Bones Season 1 release

Fleet of Pestilence is coming in Skull and Bones Season 1 (Image via Ubisoft)

Following the roadmap for the first year, in Skull and Bones Season 1, players can expect a new and vicious battle against the "Plague King," Philippe La Peste. He brings his Fleet of Pestilence to offer players a brand new experience, among other things.

Players can defeat the Fleet of Pestilence ships in a progressive manner, which will, in turn, anger them and increase their hostility level. Upon crossing a certain threshold of hostility, a boss ship might be sent after players, and defeating it will grant rare rewards.

Alongside these, new Kingping Bounties players can find new Seasonal contracts. These include:

The African Ailment

The Pursuing Plague

The Encroaching Epidemic

There will also be one contract that players can attempt multiple times, titled Peste Control.

New blueprints coming with the Skull and Bones Season 1 release (Image via Ubisoft)

Furthermore, this new season brings a new Smuggler Pass, which can be expected to bring new blueprints that are attainable upon completing certain challenges. These blueprints are as follows:

Carronade : A lightweight cannon with an advanced design that features great accuracy and power with low recoil at the cost of low range.

: A lightweight cannon with an advanced design that features great accuracy and power with low recoil at the cost of low range. Wailing Ward : A product of Le Peste's members, this is understood to be coated with a material that makes it resistant to its own toxic arsenal.

: A product of Le Peste's members, this is understood to be coated with a material that makes it resistant to its own toxic arsenal. La Peste Schematics I: This blueprint increases the damage to weak points of enemy ships by 10%. Additionally, it reveals weak points in the Fleet of Pestilence.

