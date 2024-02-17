30 Skull and Bones ship names for players to use in their pirate adventures

Skull and Bones' ship name customization mechanic allows players to show their creativity and imagination as they explore the high seas and etch their pirate legacy. This list provides them with several possible options to use, including quite a few iconic ship names from the golden age of piracy.

Given that changing captain names in Skull and Bones is a hassle, letting players adjust the names of the ships adds a much-needed splash of originality to the mix. After all, who wouldn't want to strike fear in the hearts of their foes with a name like Queen Anne's Revenge, arguably the most notorious pirate ship of all time?

30 Skull and Bones ship names for your pirate adventures in the high seas

Players can choose or seek inspiration from the following ship names for their Skull and Bones adventures:

Anne's Revenge (Blackbeard’s Queen Anne’s Revenge) Royal Fortune (Bartholomew Roberts) Adventure Galley (William Kidd) Whydah (Sam Bellamy) El Draque (Sir Francis Drake's nickname) Golden Hind (Sir Francis Drake) Black Pearl (Jack Sparrow) Flying Dutchman Kraken's Wrath Jackdaw (Black Flag) Nethertoxin Bucaner's Jolly The Leviathan Calypso Fury Mayflower Devil's Whisper Oathbreaker Widow's Wail The Grunge Black Scourge The Red John Fool's Glory The Harbinger Fate's Edict Dancing Doom Death Note Call of Eden The Excalibur Flame's Folly The Hellhound

Players need to keep these points in mind:

Ship names cannot exceed 15 characters.

Ship names can have special characters and numbers, but the name will need to have letters, too.

Profanities won't be allowed in ship names and will show up as "Invalid name."

Skull and Bones was finally released on February 16, 2024, for players around the world. It is currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Players can also try out the game for free for eight hours before deciding whether it is worth their time. Given the hefty $70 tag, that's a wise move from Ubisoft.

