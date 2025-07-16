Solemn Remembrance god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Solemn Remembrance is a new Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 that focuses on the PvP side of things. This Precision Framed weapon shoots like a 180 Hand Cannon, but actually fires at 140 rounds per minute. Solemn Remembrance is a Stasis weapon, letting players get crowd-control perks for PvE and lethal damage perks for PvP.

This article lists the best perks for Solemn Remembrance in PvE and PvP.

Solemn Remembrance PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Solemn Remembrance for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Handling and reduced recoil.

for increased Handling and reduced recoil. Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

for increased magazine size. Headstone for spawning a Stasis crystal after killing an enemy with a precision hit.

for spawning a Stasis crystal after killing an enemy with a precision hit. Rimestealer for gaining the Frost Armor buff after destroying a Stasis crystal.

Impromptu Ammunition is a wonderful new perk where final blows with the weapon grant energy to both ammo meters, leading to frequent spawns of ammunition. Firefly can be a decent addition for a small AoE damage after precision kills.

Solemn Remembrance PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Here is a list of perks recommended on the Solemn Remembrance for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability.

for increased Range and Stability. Accurized Rounds for more Range.

for more Range. Slideshot for reloading the magazine upon sliding, alongside getting a bonus range too.

for reloading the magazine upon sliding, alongside getting a bonus range too. Keep Away for increased Range, accuracy, and reload speed when no enemies are nearby.

Magnificent Howl is a solid choice as well in the fourth column, alongside Opening Shot, Precision Instrument, or Eye of the Storm. For the third column, alternatives include Zen Moment, Moving Target, and Lone Wolf.

How to get Solemn Remembrance in Destiny 2

Competitive PvP in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Solemn Remembrance can be picked up from PvP competitive. The first seven games of the competitive will grant you a guaranteed drop of the weapon. However, if you want to get more, keep playing competitive matches after your placement in the rank ladder.

