The Division 2 rare 5x EXP event guide: Best farm for solo, runtime, and builds 

The Division 2 is currently having one of the rarest events in the game, allowing every player to earn five times more EXP than usual. This is useful for gaining SHD watch levels, as well as for showing up insane level numbers in lobbies. However, the watch levels are what mostly get eyed by the players, as it grants increased weapon damage, critical damage, armor value, skill damage, and more.

This article goes over the basics of the rare 5x EXP event that is currently live between July 1 and 6.

Best farm for the 5x EXP event in The Division 2

Since the 5x EXP event is temporary, every player is against the clock when it comes to obtaining multiple SHD levels per hour, or even minute. Due to this, knowing the best spots and routes is necessary for farming. As a solo player, the best places to farm quick EXP are the open-world Public Execution events in DC.

Public Executions near Washington Memorial in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

You can find several Public Executions in the West Potomac Park area, near the Washington Monument. Avoid doing the Propaganda Broadcasts, as they take way too long for the amount of EXP they provide. For missions, try the Lincoln Memorial in Heroic with all active Directives.

Lincoln Memorial mission in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

As a bonus, if you own the Brooklyn DLC, run the Dumbo Skate Park mission at high difficulty as well.

Lastly, if you happen to find a group in the open world, running Control Points in between the aforementioned activities can be a decent addition to your run as well.

Best builds for the EXP farm in The Division 2

As a solo player, the best build for EXP farm currently is the Hotshot build with the White Death Marksman Rifle. This build allows a player to chain a one-shot kill loop on every enemy, allowing a very easy exploration on any difficulty. The Heartbreaker build for increased tankiness is also recommended with the St. Elmo's Engine Assault Rifle.

For groups, get anything according to your party.

