  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • The Division 2 rare 5x EXP event guide: Best farm for solo, runtime, and builds 

The Division 2 rare 5x EXP event guide: Best farm for solo, runtime, and builds 

By Soumyadeep Banerjee
Modified Jul 01, 2025 14:42 GMT
The Division 2 5x event (Image via Ubisoft)
The Division 2 5x event (Image via Ubisoft)

The Division 2 is currently having one of the rarest events in the game, allowing every player to earn five times more EXP than usual. This is useful for gaining SHD watch levels, as well as for showing up insane level numbers in lobbies. However, the watch levels are what mostly get eyed by the players, as it grants increased weapon damage, critical damage, armor value, skill damage, and more.

Ad

This article goes over the basics of the rare 5x EXP event that is currently live between July 1 and 6.

Best farm for the 5x EXP event in The Division 2

Since the 5x EXP event is temporary, every player is against the clock when it comes to obtaining multiple SHD levels per hour, or even minute. Due to this, knowing the best spots and routes is necessary for farming. As a solo player, the best places to farm quick EXP are the open-world Public Execution events in DC.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Public Executions near Washington Memorial in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)
Public Executions near Washington Memorial in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

You can find several Public Executions in the West Potomac Park area, near the Washington Monument. Avoid doing the Propaganda Broadcasts, as they take way too long for the amount of EXP they provide. For missions, try the Lincoln Memorial in Heroic with all active Directives.

Ad
Lincoln Memorial mission in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)
Lincoln Memorial mission in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

As a bonus, if you own the Brooklyn DLC, run the Dumbo Skate Park mission at high difficulty as well.

Ad

Lastly, if you happen to find a group in the open world, running Control Points in between the aforementioned activities can be a decent addition to your run as well.

Best builds for the EXP farm in The Division 2

As a solo player, the best build for EXP farm currently is the Hotshot build with the White Death Marksman Rifle. This build allows a player to chain a one-shot kill loop on every enemy, allowing a very easy exploration on any difficulty. The Heartbreaker build for increased tankiness is also recommended with the St. Elmo's Engine Assault Rifle.

Ad

For groups, get anything according to your party.

Here are a few more guides and features on the game:

About the author
Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep Banerjee

Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadeep Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications