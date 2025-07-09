The Division 2 Reanimated (2025): Day 1 tasks and how to complete them 

The Division 2 players can keep themselves busy in the game's open world, as a new Global event has gone live with the July 8 weekly reset. A "Global event" refers to a mechanic where players can implement the event criteria in the open world and follow the objectives to complete various tasks. However, it should be noted that any seasonal modifier cannot be used while a Global event is active.

Ad

To activate the Reanimated event, head to the Event Timeline tab via the menu, followed by the Reanimated event tab. This article lists the Day 1 tasks for the event and explains how to complete them quickly.

Day 1 tasks for The Division 2 Reanimated event

Day 1 objectives for Reanimated in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Here is a list of tasks on Day 1 of The Division 2's Reanimated event:

Ad

Trending

Eliminate 200 Reanimated enemies: 4 stars

Eliminate 10 enemies with headshots back-to-back: 3 stars.

Inflict corrosive damage to 50 enemies from killed hostiles: 2 stars.

Defeat 50 reanimated hostiles before they get up: 2 stars

Melee kills on 20 non-reanimated hostiles: 2 stars.

Complete any mission on Hard difficulty or above: 1 star.

How to complete the Day 1 Reanimated tasks in The Division 2

Note that we do not recommend getting the popular Hotshot build only when you are doing the challenges. Hotshot is meant to one-shot every enemy. The tasks mentioned here require players to knock down some targets:

Ad

Eliminate 200 Reanimated soldiers: Defeat enemies and look for the ones that have their health bar turned green. These enemies are Reanimated and can be put down for the objective.

Defeat enemies and look for the ones that have their health bar turned green. These enemies are Reanimated and can be put down for the objective. Eliminate 10 enemies with headshots back-to-back: For this task alone, you can equip the Hotshot build, defeat enemies, and then put it back in your inventory.

For this task alone, you can equip the Hotshot build, defeat enemies, and then put it back in your inventory. Inflict corrosive damage with headshots to reanimated hostiles: You can still use the Hotshot build for this, but keep a strong auto rifle in the second slot. Defeat enemies and wait for them to be reanimated. Next, use your Marksman Rifle for the Hotshot perk to activate, and defeat enemies near the reanimated enemy, allowing the poison cloud to touch them.

You can still use the Hotshot build for this, but keep a strong auto rifle in the second slot. Defeat enemies and wait for them to be reanimated. Next, use your Marksman Rifle for the Hotshot perk to activate, and defeat enemies near the reanimated enemy, allowing the poison cloud to touch them. Defeat reanimated hostiles before they get back up: Use an Auto Rifle build for this, Striker or Heartbreaker. Next, defeat enemies and check to see if their bodies are starting to glow green. You must defeat these enemies before they get back up.

Use an Auto Rifle build for this, Striker or Heartbreaker. Next, defeat enemies and check to see if their bodies are starting to glow green. You must defeat these enemies before they get back up. Melee kills on 20 no-reanimated hostiles: Get a Sweet Dreams Shotgun and start melee attacking everyone. The ones that get turned green will be reanimated, and the rest will count towards your objective.

Get a Sweet Dreams Shotgun and start melee attacking everyone. The ones that get turned green will be reanimated, and the rest will count towards your objective. Complete any mission on hard difficulty or above: This is self-explanatory. However, one of the shortest missions in the game is the Grand Washington Hotel.

Ad

Here are a few more guides and features of the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2, and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on digital illustrations and motion graphic designing. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More