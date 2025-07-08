The Division 2 Reanimated event guide: Challenges, currencies, best farms, and more

The Division 2's new global event, Reanimated, is currently live with the July 8 weekly reset. It allows players to land headshots and one-tap kill enemies, all while earning special currencies for materials, gear pieces, and more. Note that Reanimated is a global event, and cannot be used with the seasonal modifiers. This means that any time you activate the Reanimated global event, your seasonal modifier will be deactivated on its own.

This article provides an overview of the Reanimated global event, including a list of tasks, how to access them, currencies, and rewards.

The Division 2 Reanimated tasks and how to access them

To start, open the seasonal Crossroads screen via the menu, followed by the "Events Timeline" on the top right.

Events timeline in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Here, navigate to the "Reanimated" tab and select "Open". Here, you can find the tasks and the number of currencies each provides.

On this same screen, you can activate or deactivate the global event whenever you want.

Reanimated event tasks in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The following is a list of tasks:

Day 1:

Eliminate 200 Reanimated enemies.

Eliminate 10 enemies with headshots back-to-back.

Inflict corrosive damage to 50 enemies from killed hostiles.

Melee kills on 20 non-Reanimated hostiles.

Complete any mission on Hard difficulty or above.

At the time of writing this article, only Day 1 challenges are available, with three more days' worth of tasks coming between July 9 and 11.

The Division 2 Reanimated event rewards

Reward tracker from stars in Reanimated (Image via Ubisoft)

The primary currency for the event is the red stars, which can be obtained by completing the challenges mentioned above. While each star can be used to purchase rewards, simply earning stars will grant players multiple Named caches, multiple Crafting caches, multiple Season caches, Optimization caches, and multiple Exotic caches.

Event vendor in the White House (Image via Ubisoft)

You can also head to the Events vendor and purchase the following items in exchange for the stars:

Weapon crafting cache: 3 red stars.

3 red stars. Gear crafting cache: 3 red stars.

3 red stars. Recalibration crafting cache: 3 stars.

3 stars. Named item cache: 8 stars.

8 stars. Optimization cache: 12 stars.

12 stars. Legacy season cache: 12 stars.

The Division 2 Reanimated best farms and builds

The best farm during the Reanimated global event is usually a Control Point in the Heroic difficulty. Some missions can also be decent for EXP and other materials. The best build for the Reanimated event is the Hotshot Headshot build with the White Death Marksman Rifle.

We strongly recommend this build over anything else, as Hotshot makes it so every shot you land on an enemy after an initial kill is a headshot.

