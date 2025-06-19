The Division 2 vendors this week (June 17 to 24): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Vendors in The Division 2 are among the primary sources of an Agent's gear. Be it named items, rare armor pieces, weapons, or even set-pieces, the settlement vendors often sell some high-tier loot in exchange for farmable currency. With a new weekly reset, their shop inventory also resets, allowing players to look for new pieces at new prices.

This article lists all the gear for sale from June 17 to 24 (only in the Washington, DC map of the game). Interested Agents can find vendors near the Helicopter pad in the White House.

All gear pieces available from the weekly vendors in The Division 2 (June 17 to 24)

Here is a list of all the weapons, armor pieces, mods, and other things for sale this week in The Division 2 (June 17 to 24):

Swap Chain Named Submachine Gun: 15539 E-Credits.

15539 E-Credits. Grown Great Named Submachine Gun: 15539 E-Credits.

15539 E-Credits. F2000 Rare Submachine Gun with talent "Spike": 8479 E-Credits.

8479 E-Credits. Military M9 Rare Pistol with talent "Preservation": 5646 E-Credits.

5646 E-Credits. Apollo Operation Pack Rare backpack with talent "Adrenaline Rush" : 6787 E-Credits.

: 6787 E-Credits. Armadillo Vest Rare vest with talent "Gunslinger": 6211 E-Credits.

6211 E-Credits. Critical Hit Chance Attribute mod for 4.7%: 4524 E-Credits.

Once you spawn on the White House, look to your right and pass through the open gate. The vendor should be to your left, as shown in the image below.

Vendor location in the White House of The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The items will be the same for all vendors across Washington, DC.

For cases where you are running out of E-Credits, run open-world activities across the DC. Running multiple Control Point instances at high difficulty should yield enough E-Credits to purchase the gears you want.

From this week's edition of the weekly vendor in The Division 2, we recommend getting the Apollo Operation Pack backpack with the Adrenaline Rush talent, alongside the Armadillo Pack backpack with the Gunslinger talent.

The Countdown vendor, located just to the left of the event vendor, is selling three named items.

Countdown vendor (Image via Ubisoft)

One of these items includes the Hollow Man mask for 75 Countdown Credits, which is recommended for its rarity. Normally, the Hollow Man mask of the Yhall gear rare set is available exclusively via PvP Dark Zones.

However, getting one piece from a vendor means that you can purchase duplicates, deconstruct, get gear materials, and make builds related to Yhall.

Other gear pieces include the Force Multiplier Backpack and Stage Left Rifle.

