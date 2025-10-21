The Division 2 vendors this week (October 21 to 28, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The Division 2 vendors are here with another weekly reset after the Y7S2.2 Title Update. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents can optimize their loadouts and boost their Proficiency levels after making purchases using currencies like E-Credits, Countdown Acquisition, and DZ Resources. The NPC vendors can be found in all major settlements across the DC, New York, and Brooklyn maps.

This article lists all the items that are available from The Division 2 vendors from October 21 to 28, 2025.

All items available from The Division 2 vendors after the weekly reset (October 21 to 28, 2025)

DC vendor

Here are all the items available from the DC vendor. This shop can be found close to the Helipad of the White House building:

" Emeline's Guard " named SMG with Perfect Preservation talent

" named SMG with Perfect Preservation talent Converted SMG-9 with Future Perfect talent

CTAR-21 AR with Breadbasket talent

Custom PF45 Pistol with Strained talent

5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Bloodsucker talent

Petrov brand set chest piece with Mad Bomber talent

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DC vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Countdown vendor

These are all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Like Glue " named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent

" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent " Caesar's Guard " named Empress brand set chest piece with Perfectly Skilled talent

" named Empress brand set chest piece with Perfectly Skilled talent "Orbit" named Pistol with Perfect Finisher talent

The Division 2 Countdown vendor (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, caches for Exotic, Named gear, Optimization, and The Pact Season can be acquired from this vendor. A currency called Countdown Acquisition is utilized for all purchases here. It can be acquired from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Clan vendor

Let us go over all the items available from the Clan vendor, situated on the east side of the White House building inside the Clan Quarters:

" Contractor's Gloves " named Petrov brand set gloves

" named Petrov brand set gloves Aegis gear set gloves

Measured Assembly gear set backpack

Negotiator's Dilemma gear set backpack

Enhanced AUG A3P SMG with Breadbasket talent

M16A2 Rifle with Soft Spot talent

Classic M60 LMG with Killer talent

5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Galvanize talent

Lengmo brand set chest piece with Vanguard talent

Providence brand set kneepads

Shiny Monkey gear set chest piece with Empathic Resolve talent

The Division 2 vendor found in Clan Quarters (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Clan vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Damage, Shock Resistance, Seeker's Mine, and Trap.

Theatre Settlement vendor

These are all the items available from the Theatre vendor, found in the Downtown East district:

" Grease " named Shiny Monkey brand set kneepads

" named Shiny Monkey brand set kneepads Marine Super 90 Shotgun with Strained talent

SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Streamline talent

Alps Summit brand set gloves

Richter & Kaiser brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Campus Settlement vendor

This is a list of all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

" Instigator " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with Vindictive talent

Infantry MG5 LMG with Thunder Strike talent

5.11 Tactical brand set mask

Douglas & Harding brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Castle Settlement vendor

Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" The Darkness " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent Paratrooper SVD with Marksman Rifle with Ranger talent

Military M60 E4 LMG with Unhinged talent

Habsburg brand set mask

Airaldi brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Castle vendor also sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Dark Zone East vendor

These are all of the items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" Pinprick " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect First Blood talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect First Blood talent M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Future Perfect talent

Military M60 E4 LMG with Sledgehammer talent

Aces & Eights gear set mask

Heartbreaker gear set holster

Walker, Harris brand set mask

Providence brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Dark Zone East vendor also sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone South vendor

Here are all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" Anarchist's Cookbook " named Golan Gear brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent

" named Golan Gear brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent Police T821 SMG with Close & Personal talent

ACR-E AR with Thunder Strike talent

Px4 Storm Type F Pistol with Ignited talent

Virtuoso gear set backpack

True Patriot gear set chest piece

Brazos brand set backpack with Concussion talent

Overlord brand set chest piece with Intimidate talent

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Dark Zone South vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone West vendor

These are all of the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:

" Deathgrips " named 5.11 brand set gloves

" named 5.11 brand set gloves Double Barrel Shotgun with Close & Personal talent

USC .45 ACP Rifle with Pressure Point talent

Measured Assembly gear set gloves

Rigger gear set kneepads

Habsburg brand set gloves

Belstone brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

In addition to these items, the Dark Zone West vendor sells various mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic cache. This vendor takes only DZ Credits for all items.

New York Haven Atrium vendor

Here are all the items available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:

ACR-E AR with Future Perfect talent

SR-1 Marksman Rifle with Steady Handed talent

Military M870 Shotgun with Strained talent

Officer's M9 A1 Pistol with Fast Hands talent

Badger Tuff brand set backpack with Overclock talent

Hana-U brand set kneepads

Alps Summit brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Disrupt Resistance, Drone, Chem Launcher, and Trap.

New York Haven Public Exchange vendor

This is a list of all the items at the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement:

Converted SMG-9 with Preservation talent

Classic RPK-74 LMG with Frenzy talent

Military Mk17 Rifle with Flatline talent

First Wave PF45 Pistol with Strained talent

Golan Gear brand set backpack with Combined Arms talent

Uzina Getica brand set gloves

Wyvern brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Aside from these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Disorient Resistance, Protection from Elites, Turret, Pulse, and Decoy.

Brooklyn Bridge vendor

Lastly, these are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:

Tommy Gun SMG with Ranger talent

Classic M44 Carbine Marksman Rifle with Breadbasket talent

Marine Super 90 Shotgun with Flatline talent

Px4 Storm Type F Pistol with Preservation talent

Petrov brand set backpack with Shock and Awe talent

Sokolov brand set gloves

Douglas & Harding brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor in Brooklyn (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Bridge vendor also sells mods for Skill Haste, Armor on Kill, Drone, Chem Launcher, and Trap.

Items worth purchasing from The Division 2 vendors this week

The Division 2 vendor items are worth picking up if you intend to fine-tune your loadout or pick up a new named gear or weapon to max out its Proficiency level. Here are a few notable items you can purchase this week:

CTAR-21 AR with Breadbasket talent

" Contractor's Gloves " named Petrov brand set gloves

" named Petrov brand set gloves " Instigator " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent Converted SMG-9 with Preservation talent

The CTAR-21 and Converted SMG-9 are worth picking up since they feature a good combination of attribute rolls. In addition to these two weapons, the new named Marksman Rifle, "Instigator," is also available. You can pick this up and donate to increase its Proficiency level.

Lastly, the "Contractor's Gloves" feature a decent set of attributes that can be utilized in LMG builds. Pick it up if you haven't already.

