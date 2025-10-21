The Division 2 vendors this week (October 21 to 28, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The Division 2 vendors are here with another weekly reset after the Y7S2.2 Title Update. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents can optimize their loadouts and boost their Proficiency levels after making purchases using currencies like E-Credits, Countdown Acquisition, and DZ Resources. The NPC vendors can be found in all major settlements across the DC, New York, and Brooklyn maps.
This article lists all the items that are available from The Division 2 vendors from October 21 to 28, 2025.
All items available from The Division 2 vendors after the weekly reset (October 21 to 28, 2025)
DC vendor
Here are all the items available from the DC vendor. This shop can be found close to the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Emeline's Guard" named SMG with Perfect Preservation talent
- Converted SMG-9 with Future Perfect talent
- CTAR-21 AR with Breadbasket talent
- Custom PF45 Pistol with Strained talent
- 5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Bloodsucker talent
- Petrov brand set chest piece with Mad Bomber talent
The DC vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown vendor
These are all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Like Glue" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent
- "Caesar's Guard" named Empress brand set chest piece with Perfectly Skilled talent
- "Orbit" named Pistol with Perfect Finisher talent
Additionally, caches for Exotic, Named gear, Optimization, and The Pact Season can be acquired from this vendor. A currency called Countdown Acquisition is utilized for all purchases here. It can be acquired from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan vendor
Let us go over all the items available from the Clan vendor, situated on the east side of the White House building inside the Clan Quarters:
- "Contractor's Gloves" named Petrov brand set gloves
- Aegis gear set gloves
- Measured Assembly gear set backpack
- Negotiator's Dilemma gear set backpack
- Enhanced AUG A3P SMG with Breadbasket talent
- M16A2 Rifle with Soft Spot talent
- Classic M60 LMG with Killer talent
- 5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Galvanize talent
- Lengmo brand set chest piece with Vanguard talent
- Providence brand set kneepads
- Shiny Monkey gear set chest piece with Empathic Resolve talent
The Clan vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Damage, Shock Resistance, Seeker's Mine, and Trap.
Theatre Settlement vendor
These are all the items available from the Theatre vendor, found in the Downtown East district:
- "Grease" named Shiny Monkey brand set kneepads
- Marine Super 90 Shotgun with Strained talent
- SIG 716 CQB Rifle with Streamline talent
- Alps Summit brand set gloves
- Richter & Kaiser brand set kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement vendor
This is a list of all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Instigator" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent
- Surplus SVD Marksman Rifle with Vindictive talent
- Infantry MG5 LMG with Thunder Strike talent
- 5.11 Tactical brand set mask
- Douglas & Harding brand set holster
Additionally, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement vendor
Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "The Darkness" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent
- Paratrooper SVD with Marksman Rifle with Ranger talent
- Military M60 E4 LMG with Unhinged talent
- Habsburg brand set mask
- Airaldi brand set holster
The Castle vendor also sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East vendor
These are all of the items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "Pinprick" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect First Blood talent
- M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Future Perfect talent
- Military M60 E4 LMG with Sledgehammer talent
- Aces & Eights gear set mask
- Heartbreaker gear set holster
- Walker, Harris brand set mask
- Providence brand set holster
Additionally, the Dark Zone East vendor also sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone South vendor
Here are all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Anarchist's Cookbook" named Golan Gear brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent
- Police T821 SMG with Close & Personal talent
- ACR-E AR with Thunder Strike talent
- Px4 Storm Type F Pistol with Ignited talent
- Virtuoso gear set backpack
- True Patriot gear set chest piece
- Brazos brand set backpack with Concussion talent
- Overlord brand set chest piece with Intimidate talent
The Dark Zone South vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone West vendor
These are all of the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:
- "Deathgrips" named 5.11 brand set gloves
- Double Barrel Shotgun with Close & Personal talent
- USC .45 ACP Rifle with Pressure Point talent
- Measured Assembly gear set gloves
- Rigger gear set kneepads
- Habsburg brand set gloves
- Belstone brand set kneepads
In addition to these items, the Dark Zone West vendor sells various mods for Blind/Deaf Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic cache. This vendor takes only DZ Credits for all items.
New York Haven Atrium vendor
Here are all the items available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:
- ACR-E AR with Future Perfect talent
- SR-1 Marksman Rifle with Steady Handed talent
- Military M870 Shotgun with Strained talent
- Officer's M9 A1 Pistol with Fast Hands talent
- Badger Tuff brand set backpack with Overclock talent
- Hana-U brand set kneepads
- Alps Summit brand set mask
Additionally, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Disrupt Resistance, Drone, Chem Launcher, and Trap.
New York Haven Public Exchange vendor
This is a list of all the items at the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement:
- Converted SMG-9 with Preservation talent
- Classic RPK-74 LMG with Frenzy talent
- Military Mk17 Rifle with Flatline talent
- First Wave PF45 Pistol with Strained talent
- Golan Gear brand set backpack with Combined Arms talent
- Uzina Getica brand set gloves
- Wyvern brand set mask
Aside from these gear pieces, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Disorient Resistance, Protection from Elites, Turret, Pulse, and Decoy.
Brooklyn Bridge vendor
Lastly, these are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- Tommy Gun SMG with Ranger talent
- Classic M44 Carbine Marksman Rifle with Breadbasket talent
- Marine Super 90 Shotgun with Flatline talent
- Px4 Storm Type F Pistol with Preservation talent
- Petrov brand set backpack with Shock and Awe talent
- Sokolov brand set gloves
- Douglas & Harding brand set mask
The Bridge vendor also sells mods for Skill Haste, Armor on Kill, Drone, Chem Launcher, and Trap.
Items worth purchasing from The Division 2 vendors this week
The Division 2 vendor items are worth picking up if you intend to fine-tune your loadout or pick up a new named gear or weapon to max out its Proficiency level. Here are a few notable items you can purchase this week:
- CTAR-21 AR with Breadbasket talent
- "Contractor's Gloves" named Petrov brand set gloves
- "Instigator" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Soft Spot talent
- Converted SMG-9 with Preservation talent
The CTAR-21 and Converted SMG-9 are worth picking up since they feature a good combination of attribute rolls. In addition to these two weapons, the new named Marksman Rifle, "Instigator," is also available. You can pick this up and donate to increase its Proficiency level.
Lastly, the "Contractor's Gloves" feature a decent set of attributes that can be utilized in LMG builds. Pick it up if you haven't already.
