The Division 2 vendors this week (October 7 to 14, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The latest weekly reset is now live for October 2025, featuring a new rotation of items at The Division 2 vendors. Either for farming Proficiency levels to boost Expertise Rank, or finding better attributes to replace a piece in your loadout, these NPCs offer various gear sets, brand sets, weapons, and more. Usually situated at all the major settlements, players can find the vendors across all three maps of DC, New York, and Brooklyn.

This article lists all the items that you can purchase from The Division 2 vendors from October 7 to 14, 2025.

All items available from The Division 2 vendor after the weekly reset (October 7 to 14, 2025)

DC vendor

Here are all items available from the DC vendor, found close to the Helipad of the White House building:

"Chainkiller" named Walker, Harris brand set chest piece with Perfect Headhunter talent

" named Walker, Harris brand set chest piece with Perfect Headhunter talent Enhanced AUG A3P SMG with Steady Handed talent

Black Market AK-M AR with In Sync talent

"Prophet" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent

" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent Richter & Kaiser brand set backpack with Clutch talent

Brazos brand set chest piece with Glass Cannon talent

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DC vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Countdown vendor

Let us take a look at all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

"Kingbreaker" named AR with Perfect Flatline talent

" named AR with Perfect Flatline talent " Nightwatcher " named Gila Guard brand set mask

" named Gila Guard brand set mask "Invisible Hand" named AR with Perfect Allegro talent

The Division 2 Countdown vendor (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

In addition to these named items, caches for items like Exotics, Named gears, Optimization pieces, and The Pact Season can be acquired from this vendor. Countdown Acquisition, a special currency, is utilized for all purchases here. It can be acquired from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Clan vendor

Here are all the items available from the Clan vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

"Lavoisier" named Electrique brand set backpack with Perfect Galvanize talent

" named Electrique brand set backpack with Perfect Galvanize talent Umbra Initiative gear set mask

True Patriot gear set chest piece

Measured Assembly gear set kneepads

CTAR-21 AR with Preservation talent

"Prophet" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent

" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent Uzina Getica brand set gloves

Providence brand set backpack with Calculated talent

M249 B LMG with Perpetuation talent

Providence brand set gloves

Ceska brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

That said, the Clan vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Bleed Resistance, Protection from Elites, and Chem launcher.

Theatre Settlement vendor

Here are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:

"Eagle's Grasp" named Zwiadowka brand set gloves

" named Zwiadowka brand set gloves Double Barrel Sawed Off Shotgun Pistol with Strained talent

1886 Rifle with Sadist talent

Habsburg brand set gloves

China Light brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Shock Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Campus Settlement vendor

Let's look at all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

"Brutus" named Marksman Rifle with Perfectly Behind You talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfectly Behind You talent Paratrooper SVD Marksman Rifle with Breadbasket talent

IWI NEGEV LMG with Ranger talent

Wyvern brand set mask

Empress brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Aside from these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Castle Settlement vendor

Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

"Nightwatcher" named Gila Guard brand set mask

" named Gila Guard brand set mask Hunting M44 Marksman Rifle with First Blood talent

M249 B LMG with Sledgehammer talent

Petrov brand set mask

Richter & Kaiser brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Castle vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Dark Zone East vendor

These are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

"Carnage" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent

" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent SR-1 Marksman Rifle with Strained talent

Classic RPK-74 LMG with Frenzy talent

Cavalier gear set mask

Measured Assembly gear set holster

Hana-U brand set mask

Petrov brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Dark Zone East vendor also sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone South vendor

Here is a list of all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:

"Anarchist's Cookbook" named Golan Gear brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent

" named Golan Gear brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent Black Market T821 SMG with Ranger talent

F2000 AR with Ignited talent

X-45 Pistol with Eyeless talent

Hunter's Fury gear set backpack

True Patriot gear set chest piece

Wyvern brand set backpack with Vigilance talent

Alps Summit brand set chest piece with Spark talent

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Dark Zone South vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone West vendor

Let's go over all the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:

"Harmony" named Rifle with Perfectly In Sync talent

Tactical Super 90 SBS Shotgun with Ignited talent

M16A2 Rifle with Breadbasket talent

Cavalier gear set gloves

Foundry Bulwark gear set kneepads

Hana-U brand set gloves

Belstone brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Dark Zone West vendor also sells various mods for Armor on Kill, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic cache. This vendor takes only DZ Credits for all items.

New York Haven Atrium vendor

These items are available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:

MP7 SMG with Unwavering talent

Military RPK-74 M with Breadbasket talent

UIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Optimist talent

M1911 Pistol with Ignited talent

Fenris brand set chest piece with Trauma talent

Habsburg brand set gloves

Murakami brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Aside from these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Ensnare Resistance, Armor Repair, Skill Haste, and Decoy.

New York Haven Public Exchange vendor

Here's what you get from the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement:

SIG 556 AR with Breadbasket talent

SOCOM Mk20 SSR with Optimist talent

ACS-12 Shotgun with Vindictive talent

Px4 Storm Type T Pistol with Streamline talent

Sokolov brand set chest piece with Explosive Delivery talent

Lengmo brand set gloves

Gila Guard brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Headshot Damage, Done, Firefly, and Decoy.

Brooklyn Bridge vendor

These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:

Police T821 SMG with Flatline talent

Military RPK-74 M LMG with Measured talent

LVOA-C Rifle with Strained talent

586 Magnum Pistol with Future Perfect talent

Wyvern brand set chest piece with Braced talent

Palisade brand set gloves

Grupo brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Bridge vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Headshot Damage, Shield, Firefly, and Trap.

Items worth purchasing from The Division 2 vendors this week

The Division 2 vendors feature quite a few good items this week. While some might be looking for proper attributes to strengthen their build, others might want to increase their Expertise Rank via Proficiency levels. So, here are a few items you should take a look at:

"Chainkiller" named Walker, Harris brand set chest piece with Perfect Headhunter talent

" named Walker, Harris brand set chest piece with Perfect Headhunter talent 12% Protection from Elites mod

1886 Rifle with Sadist talent

Military RPK-74 M LMG with Measured talent

"Chainkiller" is the go-to chest piece for one-shot Marksman Rifle builds. Combine it with a Vigilance backpack and a sniper with Determined talent, and you're good to go. Other than that, the 1886 and Military RPK-74 M LMG have good attributes if you are looking for new weapons to try.

Lastly, the most attractive deal of this week is the 12% Protection from Elites (PTFE) mod, which can fit into Legendary loadouts and help boost your survivability.

