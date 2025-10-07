The Division 2 vendors this week (October 7 to 14, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

The latest weekly reset is now live for October 2025, featuring a new rotation of items at The Division 2 vendors. Either for farming Proficiency levels to boost Expertise Rank, or finding better attributes to replace a piece in your loadout, these NPCs offer various gear sets, brand sets, weapons, and more. Usually situated at all the major settlements, players can find the vendors across all three maps of DC, New York, and Brooklyn.
This article lists all the items that you can purchase from The Division 2 vendors from October 7 to 14, 2025.
All items available from The Division 2 vendor after the weekly reset (October 7 to 14, 2025)
DC vendor
Here are all items available from the DC vendor, found close to the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Chainkiller" named Walker, Harris brand set chest piece with Perfect Headhunter talent
- Enhanced AUG A3P SMG with Steady Handed talent
- Black Market AK-M AR with In Sync talent
- "Prophet" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent
- Richter & Kaiser brand set backpack with Clutch talent
- Brazos brand set chest piece with Glass Cannon talent
The DC vendor also includes mods for Critical Hit Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown vendor
Let us take a look at all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Kingbreaker" named AR with Perfect Flatline talent
- "Nightwatcher" named Gila Guard brand set mask
- "Invisible Hand" named AR with Perfect Allegro talent
In addition to these named items, caches for items like Exotics, Named gears, Optimization pieces, and The Pact Season can be acquired from this vendor. Countdown Acquisition, a special currency, is utilized for all purchases here. It can be acquired from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan vendor
Here are all the items available from the Clan vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "Lavoisier" named Electrique brand set backpack with Perfect Galvanize talent
- Umbra Initiative gear set mask
- True Patriot gear set chest piece
- Measured Assembly gear set kneepads
- CTAR-21 AR with Preservation talent
- "Prophet" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent
- Uzina Getica brand set gloves
- Providence brand set backpack with Calculated talent
- M249 B LMG with Perpetuation talent
- Providence brand set gloves
- Ceska brand set kneepads
That said, the Clan vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Bleed Resistance, Protection from Elites, and Chem launcher.
Theatre Settlement vendor
Here are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:
- "Eagle's Grasp" named Zwiadowka brand set gloves
- Double Barrel Sawed Off Shotgun Pistol with Strained talent
- 1886 Rifle with Sadist talent
- Habsburg brand set gloves
- China Light brand set kneepads
Besides these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Shock Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement vendor
Let's look at all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Brutus" named Marksman Rifle with Perfectly Behind You talent
- Paratrooper SVD Marksman Rifle with Breadbasket talent
- IWI NEGEV LMG with Ranger talent
- Wyvern brand set mask
- Empress brand set holster
Aside from these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement vendor
Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Nightwatcher" named Gila Guard brand set mask
- Hunting M44 Marksman Rifle with First Blood talent
- M249 B LMG with Sledgehammer talent
- Petrov brand set mask
- Richter & Kaiser brand set holster
Additionally, the Castle vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East vendor
These are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "Carnage" named LMG with Perfect Sadist talent
- SR-1 Marksman Rifle with Strained talent
- Classic RPK-74 LMG with Frenzy talent
- Cavalier gear set mask
- Measured Assembly gear set holster
- Hana-U brand set mask
- Petrov brand set holster
The Dark Zone East vendor also sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone South vendor
Here is a list of all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Anarchist's Cookbook" named Golan Gear brand set backpack with Perfectly Wicked talent
- Black Market T821 SMG with Ranger talent
- F2000 AR with Ignited talent
- X-45 Pistol with Eyeless talent
- Hunter's Fury gear set backpack
- True Patriot gear set chest piece
- Wyvern brand set backpack with Vigilance talent
- Alps Summit brand set chest piece with Spark talent
The Dark Zone South vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone West vendor
Let's go over all the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:
- "Harmony" named Rifle with Perfectly In Sync talent
- Tactical Super 90 SBS Shotgun with Ignited talent
- M16A2 Rifle with Breadbasket talent
- Cavalier gear set gloves
- Foundry Bulwark gear set kneepads
- Hana-U brand set gloves
- Belstone brand set kneepads
The Dark Zone West vendor also sells various mods for Armor on Kill, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic cache. This vendor takes only DZ Credits for all items.
New York Haven Atrium vendor
These items are available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:
- MP7 SMG with Unwavering talent
- Military RPK-74 M with Breadbasket talent
- UIC15 MOD2 Rifle with Optimist talent
- M1911 Pistol with Ignited talent
- Fenris brand set chest piece with Trauma talent
- Habsburg brand set gloves
- Murakami brand set mask
Aside from these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Ensnare Resistance, Armor Repair, Skill Haste, and Decoy.
New York Haven Public Exchange vendor
Here's what you get from the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement:
- SIG 556 AR with Breadbasket talent
- SOCOM Mk20 SSR with Optimist talent
- ACS-12 Shotgun with Vindictive talent
- Px4 Storm Type T Pistol with Streamline talent
- Sokolov brand set chest piece with Explosive Delivery talent
- Lengmo brand set gloves
- Gila Guard brand set mask
Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Headshot Damage, Done, Firefly, and Decoy.
Brooklyn Bridge vendor
These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- Police T821 SMG with Flatline talent
- Military RPK-74 M LMG with Measured talent
- LVOA-C Rifle with Strained talent
- 586 Magnum Pistol with Future Perfect talent
- Wyvern brand set chest piece with Braced talent
- Palisade brand set gloves
- Grupo brand set mask
Additionally, the Bridge vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Headshot Damage, Shield, Firefly, and Trap.
Items worth purchasing from The Division 2 vendors this week
The Division 2 vendors feature quite a few good items this week. While some might be looking for proper attributes to strengthen their build, others might want to increase their Expertise Rank via Proficiency levels. So, here are a few items you should take a look at:
- "Chainkiller" named Walker, Harris brand set chest piece with Perfect Headhunter talent
- 12% Protection from Elites mod
- 1886 Rifle with Sadist talent
- Military RPK-74 M LMG with Measured talent
"Chainkiller" is the go-to chest piece for one-shot Marksman Rifle builds. Combine it with a Vigilance backpack and a sniper with Determined talent, and you're good to go. Other than that, the 1886 and Military RPK-74 M LMG have good attributes if you are looking for new weapons to try.
Lastly, the most attractive deal of this week is the 12% Protection from Elites (PTFE) mod, which can fit into Legendary loadouts and help boost your survivability.
