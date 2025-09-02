The Division 2 vendors this week (September 2 to 9, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Another new weekly reset is here with loot refreshes for raids and a new rotation of The Division 2 vendor items. As we head into the last week of Year 7 Season 1 Crossroads, we prepare ourselves for everything that has been planned to arrive with Y7S2 The Pact. The Division 2 vendors are important NPCs found in DC, New York, and Brooklyn. They can help Agents prepare for all the new challenges arriving next Tuesday.

This article goes over all the items available at The Division 2 vendors from September 2 to September 9, 2025. Players can buy them using currencies like E-Credits, Countdown Requisition resources, or DZ resources.

All items available from The Division 2 vendor after weekly reset (September 2 to September 9, 2025)

DC vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the DC vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Caesar's Guard " named Empress brand set chest piece with Perfectly Skilled talent

" named Empress brand set chest piece with Perfectly Skilled talent Police T821 SMG with Vindictive talent

Police M4 AR with Optimist talent

586 Magnum Pistol with Salvage talent

Grupo Sombra brand backpack with Overclock talent

Overlord brand set chest piece with Focus talent

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DC vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Countdown vendor

Here are all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Purist " named SMG with Perfect Streamline talent

" named SMG with Perfect Streamline talent " Pointman " named the Gila Guard chest piece with Perfect Vanguard talent

" named the Gila Guard chest piece with Perfect Vanguard talent "Rock n' Roll" named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent

The Division 2 vendor for the Countdown game mode near the Helipad (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Countdown vendor also has caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This requires Countdown Credits, a special currency obtained from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Clan vendor

Here are all the items available from the Clan vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

" Battery Pack " named Empress backpack with Perfectly Calculated talent

" named Empress backpack with Perfectly Calculated talent Cavalier gear set gloves

Breaking Point gear set gloves

Hard Wired gear set mask

" Relic " named Rifle with Perfect Determined talent

" named Rifle with Perfect Determined talent Enhanced AUG A3P SMG with Outsider talent

Honey Badger AR with Measured talent

Vector SBR .45 ACP SMG with Breadbasket talent

Hunting M44 Marksman Rifle with Fast Hands talent

Wyvern brand set backpack with Leadership talent

Sokolov brand set backpack with Composure talent

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these items, the Clan vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Burn Resistance, Sticky Launcher, and Pulse.

Theatre Settlement vendor

Here are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:

" Firm Handshake " named Sokolov brand set gloves

" named Sokolov brand set gloves Custom M870 MCS Shotgun with Preservation talent

USC .45 ACP Rifle with Steady Handed talent

Overlord brand set gloves

Zwiadowka brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Campus Settlement vendor

Here is a list of all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

" Scalpel " named Marksman Rifle with Future Perfection talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Future Perfection talent M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Optimist talent

Infantry MG5 LMG with Vindictive talent

Hana-U brand set mask

Gila Guard brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these gear and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Castle Settlement vendor

Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" Visionario " named Legatus brand set mask

" named Legatus brand set mask " Relic " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent Classic M60 LMG with Perpetuation talent

Ceska brand set mask

Murakami brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Castle vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Dark Zone East vendor

Here are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" The Darkness " named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle with Ignited talent

Stoner LAMG with Sledgehammer talent

Umbra Initiative gear set mask

Umbra Initiative gear set holster

Murakami brand set mask

Overlord brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ East vendor also sells various mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone South vendor

Here are all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" Mozambique Special " named Pistol with Perfect Breadbasket talent

" named Pistol with Perfect Breadbasket talent CMMG Banshee SMG with Sadist talent

ACR-E AR with Sadist talent

M45A1 Pistol with Sadist talent

Heartbreaker gear set backpack

Hotshot gear set chest piece

5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Safeguard talent

Richter & Kaiser brand set chest piece with Glass Cannon talent

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ South vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Dark Zone West vendor

These are all the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:

" Deathgrips " named 5.11 Tactical brand set gloves

" named 5.11 Tactical brand set gloves " Thorn " named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent

" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent USC .45 ACP Rifle with Rifleman talent

Measured Assembly gear set gloves

Foundry Bulwark gear set kneepads

Legatus brand set gloves

Uzina Getica brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ West vendor also sells various mods for Ensnare Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This vendor takes DZ Credits for all items.

New York Haven Atrium vendor

These items are available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:

SIG 556 AR with Perpetuation talent

Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Strained talent

Resolute MK47 Rifle with Future Perfect talent

Military M9 Pistil with Salvage talent

Imminence brand set chest piece with Spotter talent

Wyvern brand set gloves

Alps Summit brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Burn Resistance, Shield, Pulse, and Trap.

New York Haven Public Exchange vendor

Here's what's available from the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map:

" Born Great " named AR with Perfect Stabilize talent

" named AR with Perfect Stabilize talent Classic M44 Carbine Marksman Rifle with Precision Strike talent

KSG Shotgun with Ignited talent

" Prophet " named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent

" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent Richter & Kaiser brand set backpack with Versatile talent

Uzina Getica brand set gloves

Imminence brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Headshot Damage, Bleed Resistance, Turret, Chem Launcher, and Trap.

Brooklyn Bridge vendor

These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:

Military G36 AR with Spike talent

Black Market M60 E6 LMG with Sledgehammer talent

Super 90 Shotgun with Sadist talent

Custom PF45 Pistol with Spike talent

Walker, Harris brand set chest piece with Gunslinger talent

Legatus brand set kneepads

Ceska brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The Bridge vendor also sells mods for Critical Hit Damage, Seeker Mine, Pulse, and Trap.

Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week

Among all the items found this week at The Division 2 vendors, there are a few that are worth picking up either due to their low drop chances in the open world or for their good attribute rolls.

These are the items you should check out:

" Pointman " named Gila Guard chest piece with Perfect Vanguard talent

" named Gila Guard chest piece with Perfect Vanguard talent " Rock n' Roll " named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent

" named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent ACR-E AR with Sadist talent

" Deathgrips " named 5.11 Tactical brand set gloves

" named 5.11 Tactical brand set gloves Imminence brand set chest piece with Spotter talent

The named items are good gear pieces that agents can pick up for their perfect talents or enhanced attributes. The ACR-E with Sadist has Damage to Target out of Cover, which makes it worth picking up, especially if you intend to try Ongoing Directive builds with the Tinkerer exotic mask.

Lastly, the Imminence chest piece with Spotter talent has decent Critical Hit Chance and Damage attributes, making it a worthy pick, especially if you like running Linked Laser pointer.

