The Division 2 vendors this week (September 2 to 9, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Another new weekly reset is here with loot refreshes for raids and a new rotation of The Division 2 vendor items. As we head into the last week of Year 7 Season 1 Crossroads, we prepare ourselves for everything that has been planned to arrive with Y7S2 The Pact. The Division 2 vendors are important NPCs found in DC, New York, and Brooklyn. They can help Agents prepare for all the new challenges arriving next Tuesday.
This article goes over all the items available at The Division 2 vendors from September 2 to September 9, 2025. Players can buy them using currencies like E-Credits, Countdown Requisition resources, or DZ resources.
All items available from The Division 2 vendor after weekly reset (September 2 to September 9, 2025)
DC vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the DC vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Caesar's Guard" named Empress brand set chest piece with Perfectly Skilled talent
- Police T821 SMG with Vindictive talent
- Police M4 AR with Optimist talent
- 586 Magnum Pistol with Salvage talent
- Grupo Sombra brand backpack with Overclock talent
- Overlord brand set chest piece with Focus talent
The DC vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown vendor
Here are all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Purist" named SMG with Perfect Streamline talent
- "Pointman" named the Gila Guard chest piece with Perfect Vanguard talent
- "Rock n' Roll" named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent
The Countdown vendor also has caches like Exotic, Named Item, Optimization, and Crossroads Season. This requires Countdown Credits, a special currency obtained from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan vendor
Here are all the items available from the Clan vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "Battery Pack" named Empress backpack with Perfectly Calculated talent
- Cavalier gear set gloves
- Breaking Point gear set gloves
- Hard Wired gear set mask
- "Relic" named Rifle with Perfect Determined talent
- Enhanced AUG A3P SMG with Outsider talent
- Honey Badger AR with Measured talent
- Vector SBR .45 ACP SMG with Breadbasket talent
- Hunting M44 Marksman Rifle with Fast Hands talent
- Wyvern brand set backpack with Leadership talent
- Sokolov brand set backpack with Composure talent
Besides these items, the Clan vendor sells mods for Skill Duration, Burn Resistance, Sticky Launcher, and Pulse.
Theatre Settlement vendor
Here are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:
- "Firm Handshake" named Sokolov brand set gloves
- Custom M870 MCS Shotgun with Preservation talent
- USC .45 ACP Rifle with Steady Handed talent
- Overlord brand set gloves
- Zwiadowka brand set kneepads
Other than these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Disrupt Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement vendor
Here is a list of all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "Scalpel" named Marksman Rifle with Future Perfection talent
- M700 Tactical Marksman Rifle with Optimist talent
- Infantry MG5 LMG with Vindictive talent
- Hana-U brand set mask
- Gila Guard brand set holster
Besides these gear and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement vendor
Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Visionario" named Legatus brand set mask
- "Relic" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Determined talent
- Classic M60 LMG with Perpetuation talent
- Ceska brand set mask
- Murakami brand set holster
The Castle vendor also sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East vendor
Here are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "The Darkness" named Marksman Rifle with Perfect Eyeless talent
- Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle with Ignited talent
- Stoner LAMG with Sledgehammer talent
- Umbra Initiative gear set mask
- Umbra Initiative gear set holster
- Murakami brand set mask
- Overlord brand set holster
The DZ East vendor also sells various mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone South vendor
Here are all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "Mozambique Special" named Pistol with Perfect Breadbasket talent
- CMMG Banshee SMG with Sadist talent
- ACR-E AR with Sadist talent
- M45A1 Pistol with Sadist talent
- Heartbreaker gear set backpack
- Hotshot gear set chest piece
- 5.11 Tactical brand set backpack with Safeguard talent
- Richter & Kaiser brand set chest piece with Glass Cannon talent
The DZ South vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic caches. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone West vendor
These are all the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:
- "Deathgrips" named 5.11 Tactical brand set gloves
- "Thorn" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent
- USC .45 ACP Rifle with Rifleman talent
- Measured Assembly gear set gloves
- Foundry Bulwark gear set kneepads
- Legatus brand set gloves
- Uzina Getica brand set kneepads
The DZ West vendor also sells various mods for Ensnare Resistance, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic caches. This vendor takes DZ Credits for all items.
New York Haven Atrium vendor
These items are available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:
- SIG 556 AR with Perpetuation talent
- Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Strained talent
- Resolute MK47 Rifle with Future Perfect talent
- Military M9 Pistil with Salvage talent
- Imminence brand set chest piece with Spotter talent
- Wyvern brand set gloves
- Alps Summit brand set mask
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Chance, Burn Resistance, Shield, Pulse, and Trap.
New York Haven Public Exchange vendor
Here's what's available from the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement in the New York map:
- "Born Great" named AR with Perfect Stabilize talent
- Classic M44 Carbine Marksman Rifle with Precision Strike talent
- KSG Shotgun with Ignited talent
- "Prophet" named Pistol with Perfect Determined talent
- Richter & Kaiser brand set backpack with Versatile talent
- Uzina Getica brand set gloves
- Imminence brand set mask
Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Headshot Damage, Bleed Resistance, Turret, Chem Launcher, and Trap.
Brooklyn Bridge vendor
These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- Military G36 AR with Spike talent
- Black Market M60 E6 LMG with Sledgehammer talent
- Super 90 Shotgun with Sadist talent
- Custom PF45 Pistol with Spike talent
- Walker, Harris brand set chest piece with Gunslinger talent
- Legatus brand set kneepads
- Ceska brand set holster
The Bridge vendor also sells mods for Critical Hit Damage, Seeker Mine, Pulse, and Trap.
Items worth obtaining from The Division 2 vendors this week
Among all the items found this week at The Division 2 vendors, there are a few that are worth picking up either due to their low drop chances in the open world or for their good attribute rolls.
These are the items you should check out:
- "Pointman" named Gila Guard chest piece with Perfect Vanguard talent
- "Rock n' Roll" named Shotgun with Perfectly Extra talent
- ACR-E AR with Sadist talent
- "Deathgrips" named 5.11 Tactical brand set gloves
- Imminence brand set chest piece with Spotter talent
The named items are good gear pieces that agents can pick up for their perfect talents or enhanced attributes. The ACR-E with Sadist has Damage to Target out of Cover, which makes it worth picking up, especially if you intend to try Ongoing Directive builds with the Tinkerer exotic mask.
Lastly, the Imminence chest piece with Spotter talent has decent Critical Hit Chance and Damage attributes, making it a worthy pick, especially if you like running Linked Laser pointer.
