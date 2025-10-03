The Division 2 vendors this week (September 30 to October 7, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Another weekly reset is here, introducing a new rotation of items you can purchase from The Division 2 vendors. From named items to caches, gear sets to weapons, there's a lot that the vendor NPCs have to offer. These characters are usually situated at all the major settlements found on the DC, New York, and Brooklyn maps. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents can utilize currencies like E-Credits, Countdown Acquisition, and DZ Resources to make purchases.
This article lists all the items that you can purchase from The Division 2 vendors during the first week of October 2025.
All items available from The Division 2 vendor after the weekly reset (September 30 to October 7, 2025)
DC vendor
These are all items available from the DC vendor, found close to the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Strategic Alignment" named China Light brand set backpack with Perfect Shock and Awe talent
- Enhanced AUG A3P SMG with Ignited talent
- FAMAS 2010 AR with Soft Spot talent
- Diceros Pistol with Ranger talent
- Wyvern brand set backpack with Leadership talent
- Providence brand set chest piece with Vanguard talent
The DC vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.
Countdown vendor
Let's look at all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:
- "Stage Left" named Rifle with Perfect Sledgehammer talent
- "Backbone" named Lengmo brand set backpack with Perfectly Unstoppable Force talent
- "New Reliable" named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent
In addition to the three named items, caches for Exotic, Named gear, Optimization, and The Pact Season can be acquired at this vendor. A special currency, Countdown Acquisition, is utilized for all purchases here. It can be acquired from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.
Clan vendor
Here are all the items available from the Clan vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:
- "Everyday Carrier" named Belstone brand set chest piece with Perfectly Efficient talent
- Eclipse Protocol gear set backpack
- Refactor gear set backpack
- Tipping Scales gear set chest piece
- SOCOM Mk16 AR with Ranger talent
- AUG A3 Para XS SMG with Vindictive talent
- G28 Marksman Rifle with Reformation talent
- Diceros Pistol with Streamline talent
- Petrov brand set kneepads
- Murakami brand set gloves
- Imminence brand set kneepads
That said, the Clan vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Damage, Skill Duration, Pulse, and Drone.
Theatre Settlement vendor
These are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:
- "Firm Handshake" named Sokolov brands set gloves
- Tactical Super 90 SBS Shotgun with Pumped Up talent
- Military Mk17 Rifle with Reformation talent
- Urban Lookout brand set gloves
- Electrique brand set kneepads
Besides these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Protection from Elites, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.
Campus Settlement vendor
Let's look at all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:
- "New Reliable" named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent
- Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Vindictive talent
- Black Market M50 E6 LMG with Vindictive talent
- Electrique brand set mask
- Walker, Harris brand set holster
In addition to these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Castle Settlement vendor
Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:
- "Brutus" named Marksman Rifle with Perfectly Behind You talent
- M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with Ranger talent
- GR9 LMG with Steady Handed talent
- Douglas & Harding brand set mask
- Murakami brand set holster
Additionally, the Castle vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.
Dark Zone East vendor
These are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:
- "Nightwatcher" named Gila Guard mask
- SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Naked talent
- Custom L86 A2 LMG with Vindictive talent
- Tipping Scales gear set mask
- Foundry Bulwark gear set holster
- Habsburg brand set mask
- Golan Gear brand set holster
The DZ East vendor also sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone South vendor
Here is a list of all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:
- "The Apartment" named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent
- Tactical UMP-45 SMG with Optimist talent
- G36 Enhanced AR with Measured talent
- Custom PF45 Pistol with Close & Personal talent
- Hotshot gear set backpack
- Cavalier gear set chest piece
- Zwiadowka brand set backpack with Concussion talent
- Lengmo brand set chest piece with Shock and Awe talent
The DZ South vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.
Dark Zone West vendor
Let's go over all the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:
- "Deathgrips" named 5.11 Tactical brand set gloves
- M870 Express Shotgun with Reformation talent
- SIG 716 Rifle with Close & Personal talent
- Tip of the Spear gear set gloves
- Eclipse Protocol gear set kneepads
- Hana-U brand set gloves
- Richter & Kaiser brand set kneepads
The DZ West vendor also sells various mods for Armor on Kill, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic cache. This vendor takes only DZ Credits for all items.
New York Haven Atrium vendor
These items are available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:
- MP7 SMG with Breadbasket talent
- Classic M60 LMG with Ranger talent
- LVOA-C Rifle with Strained talent
- 58 Magnum Pistol with Spike talent
- Badger Tuff brand set backpack with Calculated talent
- Hana-U brand set kneepads
- Gila Guard brand set mask
Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Repair Skills, Turret, Hive, and Decoy.
New York Haven Public Exchange vendor
Here's what you get from the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement:
- "Grown Great" SMG with Perfect Stabilize talent
- MG5 LMG with Thunder Strike talent
- "Like Glue" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent
- First Wave PF45 Pistol with Finisher talent
- Wyvern brand set chest piece with Gunslinger talent
- Sokolov brand set gloves
- Wyvern brand set mask
Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Burn Resistance, Headshot Damage, Shield, Pulse, and Decoy.
Brooklyn Bridge vendor
These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:
- FAMAS 2010 AR with Optimist talent
- Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle with Behind You talent
- Military Mk17 Rifle with Preservation talent
- M45A1 Pistol with Breadbasket talent
- Gila Guard brand set backpack with Adrenaline Rush talent
- Badger Tuff brand set gloves
- 5.11 Tactical bramd set mask
In addition to these items, the Bridge vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Critical Hit Damage, Turret, Hive, and Trap.
Items worth purchasing from The Division 2 vendors this week
The items sold by The Division 2 vendors this week have a few listings that are either exclusive to Dark Zone or feature a good combination of attribute rolls. These are worth picking up either to bolster your builds or to increase the Proficiency level of that item. This also helps level up your Expertise Rank, which boosts your endgame performance.
Here are the items you should consider picking up:
- "Backbone" named Lengmo brand set backpack with Perfectly Unstoppable Force talent
- Imminence brand set kneepads
- "The Apartment" named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent
- FAMAS 2010 AR with Optimist talent
The "Backbone" is a named backpack that goes well with an LMG build. It is available right now at the Countdown Vendor. Other than that, the Clan Vendor has an Imminence brand set kneepad with good Critical Hit Chance and Damage rolls that you can pick up.
Agents interested in "The Apartment" SMG can grab it now from the DZ South vendor in exchange for Dark Zone Resources. This currency can be obtained from deconstructing DZ loot. Lastly, the FAMAS AR at the Brooklyn vendor is a solid assault rifle with good attributes. It is recommended that you optimize the secondary attribute to Damage to Target Out of Cover for maximum damage output.
