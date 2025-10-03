The Division 2 vendors this week (September 30 to October 7, 2025): All named items, armor pieces, mods, and more

Another weekly reset is here, introducing a new rotation of items you can purchase from The Division 2 vendors. From named items to caches, gear sets to weapons, there's a lot that the vendor NPCs have to offer. These characters are usually situated at all the major settlements found on the DC, New York, and Brooklyn maps. Strategic Homeland Division (SHD) Agents can utilize currencies like E-Credits, Countdown Acquisition, and DZ Resources to make purchases.

Ad

This article lists all the items that you can purchase from The Division 2 vendors during the first week of October 2025.

All items available from The Division 2 vendor after the weekly reset (September 30 to October 7, 2025)

DC vendor

These are all items available from the DC vendor, found close to the Helipad of the White House building:

" Strategic Alignment " named China Light brand set backpack with Perfect Shock and Awe talent

" named China Light brand set backpack with Perfect Shock and Awe talent Enhanced AUG A3P SMG with Ignited talent

FAMAS 2010 AR with Soft Spot talent

Diceros Pistol with Ranger talent

Wyvern brand set backpack with Leadership talent

Providence brand set chest piece with Vanguard talent

Ad

Trending

The Division 2 vendor at the White House helipad (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DC vendor also includes mods for Headshot Damage, Drone, Turret, and Sticky Launcher.

Ad

Countdown vendor

Let's look at all the items available from the Countdown vendor, found near the Helipad of the White House building:

" Stage Left " named Rifle with Perfect Sledgehammer talent

" named Rifle with Perfect Sledgehammer talent " Backbone " named Lengmo brand set backpack with Perfectly Unstoppable Force talent

" named Lengmo brand set backpack with Perfectly Unstoppable Force talent "New Reliable" named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent

The Division 2 Countdown vendor (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

In addition to the three named items, caches for Exotic, Named gear, Optimization, and The Pact Season can be acquired at this vendor. A special currency, Countdown Acquisition, is utilized for all purchases here. It can be acquired from the Pentco Fairview Power Plant game mode.

Ad

Clan vendor

Here are all the items available from the Clan vendor, found in the eastern section of the White House building in the Clan Quarters:

" Everyday Carrier " named Belstone brand set chest piece with Perfectly Efficient talent

" named Belstone brand set chest piece with Perfectly Efficient talent Eclipse Protocol gear set backpack

Refactor gear set backpack

Tipping Scales gear set chest piece

SOCOM Mk16 AR with Ranger talent

AUG A3 Para XS SMG with Vindictive talent

G28 Marksman Rifle with Reformation talent

Diceros Pistol with Streamline talent

Petrov brand set kneepads

Murakami brand set gloves

Imminence brand set kneepads

Ad

The Division 2 vendor found at Clan Quarters (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

That said, the Clan vendor sells mods for Critical Hit Damage, Skill Duration, Pulse, and Drone.

Ad

Theatre Settlement vendor

These are all the items available from this vendor, found at the settlement in the Downtown East district:

" Firm Handshake " named Sokolov brands set gloves

" named Sokolov brands set gloves Tactical Super 90 SBS Shotgun with Pumped Up talent

Military Mk17 Rifle with Reformation talent

Urban Lookout brand set gloves

Electrique brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor found at the Theatre Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Besides these items, the Theatre vendor sells mods for Protection from Elites, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, and Decoy.

Ad

Also read - The Division 2 Creator Collaboration: Everything you need to know

Campus Settlement vendor

Let's look at all items available from the Campus vendor, found near the western end of DC in the Downtown West district:

" New Reliable " named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent

" named LMG with Perfectly Optimized talent Model 700 Marksman Rifle with Vindictive talent

Black Market M50 E6 LMG with Vindictive talent

Electrique brand set mask

Walker, Harris brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at the Campus (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

In addition to these gears and weapons, the Campus Vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Ad

Castle Settlement vendor

Here are all the items available from the Castle vendor, found near the south-eastern end of DC in the East Mall district:

" Brutus " named Marksman Rifle with Perfectly Behind You talent

" named Marksman Rifle with Perfectly Behind You talent M700 Carbon Marksman Rifle with Ranger talent

GR9 LMG with Steady Handed talent

Douglas & Harding brand set mask

Murakami brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor found at the Castle Settlement (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Castle vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, and Trap.

Ad

Also read - The Division 2 Y7S2 The Pact Week 3 Manhunt guide

Dark Zone East vendor

These are all items available from the Dark Zone East vendor, found near the eastern edge of the DC map:

" Nightwatcher " named Gila Guard mask

" named Gila Guard mask SRS A1 Marksman Rifle with Naked talent

Custom L86 A2 LMG with Vindictive talent

Tipping Scales gear set mask

Foundry Bulwark gear set holster

Habsburg brand set mask

Golan Gear brand set holster

The Division 2 vendor at DZ East (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ East vendor also sells mods for Skill Duration, Chem Launcher, Hive, Pulse, Trap, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Ad

Dark Zone South vendor

Here is a list of all the items available from the Dark Zone South vendor, found near the southern edge of the DC map:

" The Apartment " named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent

" named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent Tactical UMP-45 SMG with Optimist talent

G36 Enhanced AR with Measured talent

Custom PF45 Pistol with Close & Personal talent

Hotshot gear set backpack

Cavalier gear set chest piece

Zwiadowka brand set backpack with Concussion talent

Lengmo brand set chest piece with Shock and Awe talent

Ad

The Division 2 vendor found at DZ South (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ South vendor also sells various mods for Critical Hit Chance, Drone, Turret, Sticky Launcher, and Exotic cache. This vendor requires DZ Credits for all items.

Ad

Dark Zone West vendor

Let's go over all the items available from the Dark Zone West vendor, found near the western edge of the DC map:

" Deathgrips " named 5.11 Tactical brand set gloves

" named 5.11 Tactical brand set gloves M870 Express Shotgun with Reformation talent

SIG 716 Rifle with Close & Personal talent

Tip of the Spear gear set gloves

Eclipse Protocol gear set kneepads

Hana-U brand set gloves

Richter & Kaiser brand set kneepads

The Division 2 vendor at DZ West (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

The DZ West vendor also sells various mods for Armor on Kill, Seeker Mine, Shield, Firefly, Decoy, and Exotic cache. This vendor takes only DZ Credits for all items.

Ad

New York Haven Atrium vendor

These items are available from the Haven vendor of The Division 2, found in the Atrium of the Haven Settlement in the New York map:

MP7 SMG with Breadbasket talent

Classic M60 LMG with Ranger talent

LVOA-C Rifle with Strained talent

58 Magnum Pistol with Spike talent

Badger Tuff brand set backpack with Calculated talent

Hana-U brand set kneepads

Gila Guard brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Atrium (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Other than these gear pieces, the Haven Atrium vendor sells mods for Skill Haste, Repair Skills, Turret, Hive, and Decoy.

Ad

New York Haven Public Exchange vendor

Here's what you get from the New York Haven Public Exchange vendor, found in the Public section of the Haven settlement:

" Grown Great " SMG with Perfect Stabilize talent

" SMG with Perfect Stabilize talent MG5 LMG with Thunder Strike talent

" Like Glue " named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent

" named Shotgun with Perfect Brazen talent First Wave PF45 Pistol with Finisher talent

Wyvern brand set chest piece with Gunslinger talent

Sokolov brand set gloves

Wyvern brand set mask

The Division 2 vendor at Haven Public Exchange (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Additionally, the Haven Public Exchange vendor sells mods for Burn Resistance, Headshot Damage, Shield, Pulse, and Decoy.

Ad

Brooklyn Bridge vendor

These are all the items available from the Brooklyn vendor, found in The Bridge Settlement between the two districts of Brooklyn:

FAMAS 2010 AR with Optimist talent

Tactical .308 Marksman Rifle with Behind You talent

Military Mk17 Rifle with Preservation talent

M45A1 Pistol with Breadbasket talent

Gila Guard brand set backpack with Adrenaline Rush talent

Badger Tuff brand set gloves

5.11 Tactical bramd set mask

The Division 2 vendor at The Bridge Settlement in Brooklyn (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

In addition to these items, the Bridge vendor sells mods for Repair Skills, Critical Hit Damage, Turret, Hive, and Trap.

Ad

Items worth purchasing from The Division 2 vendors this week

The items sold by The Division 2 vendors this week have a few listings that are either exclusive to Dark Zone or feature a good combination of attribute rolls. These are worth picking up either to bolster your builds or to increase the Proficiency level of that item. This also helps level up your Expertise Rank, which boosts your endgame performance.

Purchase and donate vendor items to increase Expertise Rank (Image via SK Gaming || Ubisoft)

Here are the items you should consider picking up:

Ad

" Backbone " named Lengmo brand set backpack with Perfectly Unstoppable Force talent

" named Lengmo brand set backpack with Perfectly Unstoppable Force talent Imminence brand set kneepads

" The Apartment " named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent

" named SMG with Perfectly Measured talent FAMAS 2010 AR with Optimist talent

The "Backbone" is a named backpack that goes well with an LMG build. It is available right now at the Countdown Vendor. Other than that, the Clan Vendor has an Imminence brand set kneepad with good Critical Hit Chance and Damage rolls that you can pick up.

Ad

Agents interested in "The Apartment" SMG can grab it now from the DZ South vendor in exchange for Dark Zone Resources. This currency can be obtained from deconstructing DZ loot. Lastly, the FAMAS AR at the Brooklyn vendor is a solid assault rifle with good attributes. It is recommended that you optimize the secondary attribute to Damage to Target Out of Cover for maximum damage output.

For more news on related content, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More