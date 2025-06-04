The Division 2 Week 2 Manhunt guide: Scout 2 objectives and solutions

The second week of Manhunt objectives is active right now in The Division 2 Crossroads season. Players must complete objectives presented in the form of vague sentences, and earn EXP alongside other upgrade materials upon completion.

The primary Manhunt target remains unknown for now, with the following weeks' objectives remaining time-gated as well. As of June 3, only two weeks' worth of Manhunt tasks can be completed.

This article lists the three objectives you must complete to finish the Week 2 Scout 2 missions for Crossroads Manhunt. You can follow the tasks listed below to speed through the process, and do not want to figure out everything by yourself.

Scout 2 objectives and how to complete them for The Division 2 Y7S1 Manhunt

Here is a list of all the objectives required to complete the Scout 2 Manhunt list:

Sell 10 gear pieces to the gear vendor located within the Campus Settlement of Washington DC.

Take two Control Points west of the White House area in Washington DC. The two points we recommend are Toxic Alley in Downtown West, and The World's End in the Downtown West.

In any of the Control Points you just captured, find a Control Point officer. Speak to the officer and donate 150 resources to them. These can be anything between Food, Water, and Components.

Now let us go over each task and the whole process to complete them.

Selling gears:

Head to the DC map, followed by the Campus Settlement.

The Campus Settlement in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

Here, look for the gear vendor. Interact with the vendor, and then sell ten of any gear that you do not need.

Vendor inside The Campus Settlement (Image via Ubisoft)

You can even roam around and collect gears from anywhere prior to this, and then sell them to the vendor. Once you sell ten gear pieces, the first objective will be completed.

Take two Control Points west of the White House:

From the White House, navigate left on your map, and located two Control Points anywhere. The ones we recommend include the Toxic Alley and The World's End in Downtown West.

The World's End in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

However, you can stick to any two Control Points as long as they are left from the White House on the map.

Provide resources in Control Points:

Head to any one of the Control Points you just captured, and locate a Control Point Officer. Interact with the Officer and then give 150 of your resources to them. These resources can be anything between Water, Food, and Components.

