What is the best endgame boss damage rotation in Destiny 2 Heresy?

Damage rotation is important knowledge for Destiny 2's ultra endgame. The term refers to a combination of weapons one player can use to damage a boss. Hence, an 'optimal damage rotation' should always be three weapons that add up the most damage against a Raid or a Dungeon boss. For seven years, the game has had multiple different rotations throughout countless sandbox changes.

This article goes through the best damage rotation in Episode Heresy, and the safest option to use in endgame until the Edge of Fate expansion. Additionally, with challenging Dungeons scheduled for Rite of the Nine, everyone is recommended to have a damage rotation ready in their build.

Note: This article will mention the best damage rotation for 6-player fireteams. Some aspects are subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Required Artifact perks in Destiny 2 Heresy for optimal damage rotation

The damage rotation mentioned in this article features the new and improved Hezen Vengeance Rocket Launcher from Vault of Glass. Due to this, we recommend getting the "Legend Incarnate" perk from the Heresy Artifact.

Legend Incarnate perk in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This perk passively grants bonus damage to all Vault of Glass weapons, alongside Overcharge while the modifier is active. Gold from Lead can be a great perk between damage phases for ammo, with Horde Shuttle and To Shreds. Horde Shuttle will spawn Threadling against Unraveled, leading to more damage against a single target.

Threaded Needle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

You can Unravel a boss with an Arcane Needle from any Strand/Prismatic Warlock in the fireteam.

For To Shreds, anyone in your party can have a primary weapon with the Slice perk to apply the Sever debuff.

Required weapons for the best damage rotation in Destiny 2 Heresy

The best damage rotation in Episode Heresy can be achieved with a Bait-and-Switch/Envious Arsenal Hezen Vengeance Rocket Launcher, an Assault Mag Precision Slug Shotgun, and a Witherhoard Exotic Grenade Launcher.

One member in your fireteam must use Gjallarhorn to trigger the Hezen's Wolfpack Rounds, and another member must juggle between weakening the boss with Tractor Cannon and damage.

Hezen Vengeance in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The rotation with Hezen will be like this:

Start damaging with Witherhoard for continuous DoT.

Switch to your precision Slug to damage the boss, triggering the Hezen's Bait-and-Switch damage buff, and the Envious Arsenal's auto-reload.

Rain down Hezen Vengeance with the active 'Wolfpack Rounds' from your fireteam's Gjallarhorn.

Repeat the rotation.

