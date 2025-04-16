Destiny 2 new expansion and beyond showcase: Air date, time, and what to expect

Bungie finally reveals the title of its upcoming Destiny 2 expansion. Players can finally have something to look forward to this year's Summer, especially with a major update like an expansion. While it won't be as grand as The Final Shape or The Witch Queen, players will still get heaps of content for the next few months and years beyond now.

The expansion's name has been revealed to be "The Edge of Fate." A special program will discuss the expansion and additional content for Destiny 2. Players interested in the stream can tune in on May 6, 2025, at 9 a.m. PT, an hour before the Rite of the Nine's launch.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate expansion showcase airing date and time

Details regarding Edge of Fate will be showcased on the launch date for Rite of the Nine.

Players can treat the Rite of the Nine as a bridge between Heresy Act III and the upcoming expansion. However, the Rite of the Nine event won't be a filler period, as the expansion's lore will tie in directly with the event. Here is a list of the livestream dates and times based on major regions:

Pacific Time: 9:00 am.

9:00 am. Eastern Time: 12 pm ET.

12 pm ET. British Summer Time: 5 pm BST.

5 pm BST. Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm IST.

9:30 pm IST. Japan Standard Time: 1 am JST. (May 7)

1 am JST. (May 7) Australian Eastern Time: 2 am AUST. (May 7)

While there hasn't been any confirmation of an emblem drop yet, there surely will be one in the future. This article will be updated once it happens.

What to expect from Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate showcase

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate is the official name for the Codename Apollo revealed months ago. Here, players might see a few hints dropped for the story, alongside a deeper dive on the announced armor reworks, weapons, and UI overhaul.

Since the official artwork for the showcase has the 'Nine faction' symbols, the story and the associated activities in the expansion will be based around the Nine faction and will most likely act as a direct sequel to the Rite of the Nine event.

Note that Edge of Fate will be a mini-expansion with many content. The expected runtime for the expansion is six months. Raids, Dungeons, story missions, seasonal content, and more are scheduled within that time.

