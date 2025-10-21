  • home icon
What can we expect from the Rust console force wipe (October 2025)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 21, 2025 05:30 GMT
Rust console force wipe
Abandoned Miltary Base in Rust Console (Image via Double Eleven and Facepunch Studios)

Rust console force wipe is right around the corner, and is scheduled to go live for all regions on October 30, 2025. Naturally, fans are wondering what the developers might potentially have in store for them. Considering how fast Rust console has been progressing, we do believe that there are quite a few interesting changes coming with the latest update.

In this article, we will explore all the potential additions and changes coming with the Rust console update for October 2025. Read below to know more.

All expected changes coming with the Rust console force wipe for October 2025

Rust console force wipe for October 2025 definitely has quite a bit of new content in store for the community. The latest teasers from the developers have definitely sparked some interest among the masses, and considering how quickly it's catching up to Rust PC's development, we are definitely excited about the upcoming force wipe.

That said, here's a look at the expected changes coming with the Rust console force wipe for October 2025:

Blueprint and Map wipe

First and foremost, with the debut of a force wipe, players' progress on all community and official servers will be wiped clean. This includes Scrap progression, learnt blueprints, and of course, the strongholds that you might have established in different servers.

All maps will be wiped clean, and as soon as the latest force wipe goes live, new maps will be procedurally generated for all servers. Each map will feature it's very own layout, adding a touch of freshness to different servers.

New Monument - Abandoned Military Base

Judging from the latest teasers, we are expecting to see Double Eleven and Facepunch Studios introduce the Abandoned Military Base in Rust console. This monument is generally located in the desert, and is arguably one of the best places you can farm components and Scrap in-game. This monument is also known for its incredible HQM spawns, and is definitely one of the best places you can establish your base around in-game.

New Gear - Drones

The latest trailer also indicates that the Rust console force wipe for October 2025 will potentially feature the addition of drones in the game. Players will be able to control them using a remote controller, and these can be used as a surveillance and recon tool in-game.

That's everything that you need to know about all the potential additions and changes coming with the Rust console update for October 2025. For more related news and guides, check out:

