Where to find Foxcicle in Palworld? Skills & item drops

To get Foxcicle in Palworld, use its impressive skills in the battle, and acquire valuable items as a drop, you must visit the location where it is mostly found on Palpagos Island. It is one of the rarest critters in the game, and finding it without a guide is quite a challenging ordeal. That said, we have covered important things you need to know about Foxcicle, including its whereabouts. As for the info, it is a solo Ice Element critter, with snowy places being its natural habitat.

Anytime you decide to hunt down a Pal in Palworld, it’s vital to check its typing/element. That is because it helps pinpoint possible areas to look for on the map.

Where to find Foxcicle in Palworld

Reach the red dot mark to see Foxcicle (Image via Pocketpair)

To find Foxcicle in Palworld, go to the northeast side of the map, an area near the Free Pal Alliance Tower Entrance travel point. The critter’s provided address is in its natural habitat. So, by any chance, if you don’t encounter it there, you can always search nearby locations for its whereabouts.

Since Foxcicle is an Ice-type Pal, monsters like Bushi and Wixen (Fire Element) can assist you in the battle. To deal significant damage, you can use your primary weapon or your Pals' help; it's your choice.

Note that you should not kill it while fighting; otherwise, you must restart the game and arrive at its location again to find Foxcicle in Palworld. With that being said, once its Health Points (HP) bar is lowered, you can throw Pal Spheres to catch it.

Foxcicle in Palworld: All skills

Foxcicle Partner Skill is essential (Image via Pocket Pair)

This uniquely designed Pal has incredible skills that are useful for different battle scenarios. Let’s learn each of them.

Skills of Foxcicle in Palworld

Neutral-type Air Cannon : Unlocks at Level 1 and quickly fires a burst of highly pressurized air.

: Unlocks at Level 1 and quickly fires a burst of highly pressurized air. Ice-type Ice Missile : Unlocks at Level 7 and creates ice lances in the air that fly toward enemies.

: Unlocks at Level 7 and creates ice lances in the air that fly toward enemies. Ice-type Icicle Cutter : Unlocks at Level 15, creates a crescent ice blade, and hurls it forward.

: Unlocks at Level 15, creates a crescent ice blade, and hurls it forward. Dark-type Spirit Flame : Unlocks at Level 22 and Fires three balls of malice that relentlessly pursue an enemy.

: Unlocks at Level 22 and Fires three balls of malice that relentlessly pursue an enemy. Ice-type Iceberg: Unlocks at Level 30 and summons a sharp ice lance under an enemy.

Unlocks at Level 30 and summons a sharp ice lance under an enemy. Ice-type Cryst Breath : Unlocks at Level 40 and enshrouds an enemy in a frigid blast of air, dealing continuous damage.

: Unlocks at Level 40 and enshrouds an enemy in a frigid blast of air, dealing continuous damage. Ice-type Blizzard Spike: Unlocks at Level 50, creates a giant lump of ice, and hurls it at an enemy.

Despite being an Ice-type Pal, Foxcicle sports versatile moves in Palworld, but it has to reach new levels. The benefit of having it on your side is that its Partner Skill, Aurora Guide, boosts the attack power of your Ice Element Pals.

Foxcicle in Palworld: Item drops

By capturing Foxcicle in Palworld, you can get the following items as drops.

Leather

Ice organ

