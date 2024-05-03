Where to find mole rats in Fallout 76

Mole rats in Fallout 76 are mutated versions of the Heterocephalus glaber species, which come in many varieties and are now much larger than before the nuclear war. These creatures have managed to survive by burrowing underground, where the soil acted as a shield against direct nuclear explosions.

In fallout, mole rats are commonly found in tunnels and dark, humid areas. They are a good source of meat, and you can also kill them if you are trying to complete challenges. But the most important thing is to know where they typically spawn. This guide will show you the best locations to find mole rats in Fallout 76.

Best mole rat locations in Fallout 76

Best locations to find mole rats in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Mole rats are commonly found in mines because of their frisky nature. The Green Country Lodge and Welch Station are the prime locations to find mole rats, where up to six are consistently spawned. You can also encounter mole rats in several places in the bunch. Lucky Hole Mine and Carleton Mine have lots of mole rats.

Riverside Manor (near the Torrance House) and Hillfolk Hotdogs are good locations for mole rat farming.

Below are all the best Mole Rat locations in Fallout 76:

Green Country Lodge: At least three-mole rats can usually be found outside the small inn located north of the Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center, and Two Brood Mothers of mole rats are located close to freight crates.

Welch Station: Around five to six mole rats can be encountered on and near the abandoned railroad south of the Mount Blair Trainyard.

Transmission Station 1AT-U03: Four mole rats can be found at the gates of the station.

Riverside Manor: Two mole rats are commonly seen around the manor situated east of the Charleston Capitol Building.

Carleton Mine: A group of mole rats can be found moving in and out of the mine located west of the Palace of the Winding Path.

Lucky Hole Mine: Inside the mine southwest of Fort Defiance, Mole Rats spawn in the tunnels. There is also a chance you will encounter Cultists, so be armed.

Poseidon Energy Plant WV-06: Mole rats can be found on the riverbank south of the plant.

Gauley Mine: After completing a quest called "Strength in Numbers", four rats can be found in the mine.

First Friends Church: Mole rats can be found inside or outside the church in Charleston.

Hillfolk Hotdogs: It is known as a mole rat hotspot, where mole rats can often be found, and is probably the best location to find mole rats in Fallout 76.

