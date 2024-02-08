Where to find Tombat in Palworld? Skills and item drops

In Palworld, Tombat is a Dark Element Pal with a useful Partner Skill that scans nearby wild monsters. It has a decent stat spread: its Health Points and Attack are 95, and Defense is 80. Moreover, once you capture it, you can assign jobs related to Mining, Transporting, and Gathering. The creature plays a crucial role in your base and battle team, which is why you should try to obtain it.

Players looking to find Tombat in the game, learn its active and passive skills, and know the dropped materials can go through this detailed guide.

Palworld: Where to find Tombat

How to get Tombat (Image via Pocketpair)

Tombat can be found in its natural habitat in Palworld. Note that the Pal is nocturnal and can only be encountered at night. You can hunt for it in the places mentioned below.

Nearest area of the Grass Behemoth Hills fast travel waypoint: You can easily get there since it is very close to the starting area of the map.

At the end of the Scared Mountain Cavern dungeons: There, it spawns as a wild encounter. It might also appear as an Alpha Boss.

You can go to the aforementioned locations to find Tombat, although it can also be acquired using other methods. The first way is to buy it from the Black Marketeer. He spawns at various places on the island. Note that the available Pals he sells in his shop change daily, making it difficult to purchase one.

Since Tombat is a Dark Element Pal, it can be hatched from a Large Dark Egg. This item is elusive and demands extensive search in the wild if you want to collect it.

All Tombat Active and Passive Skills in Palworld

Tombat's skills and their effects (Image via Pocketpair)

Tombat can only access one different Active Element skill in Palworld. Many of the moves it utilizes are its own Dark-type skills.

Active skills

Air Cannon: A Neutral move with 25 power

Poison Blast: A Dark move with 30 power

Dark Ball: A Dark move with 40 power

Shadow Burst: A Dark move with 55 power

Spirit Flame: A Dark move with 75 power

Nightmare Ball: A Dark move with 100 power

Passive skills

Vanguard: Increases Player Attack by 10%

Logging Foreman: Increases Player Logging Efficiency by 20%

Motivational Leader: Increases Player Speed by 25%

Motivational Leader: Increases Player Mining Efficiency by 20%

Stronghold Strategist: Increases Player Defense by 10%

Which items do Tombat drop in Palworld?

If you catch or kill a Tombat in Palworld, it drops:

Leather

Small Pal Soul

