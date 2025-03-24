Whispering Slab updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

The Whispering Slab is a returning weapon in Destiny 2 Heresy. This Legendary Bow comes from the Season of Arrivals, with new perks and an Origin Trait. It is a Kinetic weapon from the Lightweight Framed archetype family, granting a low draw time at the cost of Accuracy.

Ad

Compared to its peers, the Whispering Slab is losing its viability due to the lack of proper perks. However, players can easily miss some of its redeeming qualities, which will be discussed below.

This article lists the best perks for the Whispering Slab Bow for PvE and PvP.

Whispering Slab PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Whispering Slab PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Whispering Slab in PvE:

Ad

Trending

Agile Bowstring for increased Stability and Handling.

for increased Stability and Handling. Carbon Arrow Shaft for increased Stability on the weapon.

for increased Stability on the weapon. Demolitionist for gaining grenade energy with kills.

for gaining grenade energy with kills. Adrenaline Junkie for increased damage with kills, and maximum damage stacks with Grenade kills.

The combination of Pugilist and Swashbuckler can work the same for melee builds. The Whispering Slab also grants the option to get Vorpal Weapon for boss DPS. Still, the community's main gripe with this weapon is the absence of Kinetic Tremors, which could have worked wonders with the archetype.

Ad

However, using the utilities and damage perks on the weapon, the Whispering Slab can be a great pick if you are going for a stronger Exotic special weapon in the energy slot.

Whispering Slab PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Whispering Slab PvP god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Whispering Slab in PvP:

Ad

Tactical String for increased Accuracy and Stability.

for increased Accuracy and Stability. Fiberglass Arrow Shaft for increased Accuracy at the cost of Stability.

for increased Accuracy at the cost of Stability. Lone Wolf for increased aim assist and ADS speed. The effect of this buff increases when no allies are nearby.

for increased aim assist and ADS speed. The effect of this buff increases when no allies are nearby. Opening Shot for increased Accuracy and Range with the opening shot of the magazine.

The Opening Shot perk has an internal cooldown and should take three to four seconds between each activation. Hence, after shooting the first arrow, the Opening Shot will activate again after three or four seconds. You can either wait it out or continue firing the weapon during the downtime.

Ad

High Ground is also a decent alternative in the fourth column for increased damage, alongside Archer's Tempo for reduced draw time, and Gutshot Straight for body-shot damage.

Lastly, note that the Whispering Slab's Origin Trait, Paracausal Fluid, grants increased Handling and movement speed upon damaging targets. This minor utility can prove to be a game-changer for most players in different PvP scenarios.

How to get the Whispering Slab in Destiny 2

The Whispering Slab can be obtained from the Taken Altar at the end of the Court of Blades activity, or inside Eris' Flat. You must deposit Metastasized Essentia on these Altars to get Essence of Desire and a revamped weapon. The Tome of Want can also help you target-farm this weapon from ritual activities.

Ad

Check out our other Destiny 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback