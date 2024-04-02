WoW Noblegarden rewards and merchant inventory this year

The WoW Noblegarden event is back for a limited time, which means players have a short period to farm up as many chocolate eggs as possible. As with every year, there will be merchants scattered around the land of Azeroth for players to turn in those eggs for a wide assortment of rewards. Chocolate eggs are only found in the starting areas, so they’re easy enough to find, even if it can be a chore to get enough of them.

Whether you’re after mounts, clothes, or toys, there are plenty of rewards for World of Warcraft players as they play through this limited-time holiday event. Here’s everything you can unlock and how many chocolate eggs (or gold) it will cost you.

WoW Noblegarden Event: Everything you can get this year

You begin this event in Razor Hill or Goldshire, but more merchants are available (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As with every WoW Noblegarden event, you can spend the various chocolate eggs you farm up on cosmetics and other neat rewards. Each starting town in Azeroth has a merchant you can go to, but the event only begins in certain towns. Just look for the Noblegarden Merchant. The following towns have one available:

Azuremyst Isle: Azure Watch

Teldrassil: Dolanaar

Stormwind City: Goldshire

Dun Morogh: Kharanos

Mulgore: Bloodhoof Village

Tirisfal Glades: Brill

Eversong Woods: Falconwing Square

Durotar: Razor Hill

Many of the items listed below for the updated holiday event in 2024 can be found in Brightly Colored Eggs. You gain these from the various quests you complete for the Noblegarden event in World of Warcraft. If you don’t want to wait on RNG to grant you the items you’re after, here’s a complete list of everything you can buy, and its cost:

Cosmetics

Spring Robes (50 eggs)

White Tuxedo Shirt (25 eggs)

Black Tuxedo Pants (25 eggs)

Elegant Dress (50 eggs)

Spring Circlet (50 eggs)

Black Spring Circlet (50 eggs)

Pink Spring Circlet (50 eggs)

Yellow Spring Circlet (50 eggs)

Brown Spring Circlet (50 eggs)

Blue Spring Circlet (50 eggs)

Mount, Pets, and Toys

Spring Rabbit’s Foot (100 eggs)

Swift Springstrider (500 eggs)

Mystical Spring Bouquet (100 eggs)

Noblegarden Bunny (200 eggs)

Lovely Duckling (250 eggs)

Spring Florist’s Pouch (50 eggs)

Noble Gardener’s Hearthstone (250 eggs)

A Drake’s Big Basket of Eggs (200 eggs)

Miscellaneous items

Noblegarden Egg (5 eggs)

Blossoming Branch (10 eggs)

Spring Flowers (50 eggs)

Tome of Polymorph: Rabbit (Mage Only) (100 eggs)

Poorly-Painted Egg (10 silver)

Intricately-Painted Egg (10 gold)

Magnificently-Painted Egg (1,000 gold)

There is one more item to unlock, but you can only get it from Daetan, the boss encounter of the Noblegarden event. He has a very low (1% to 3%) chance to drop the Noble Flying Carpet. Completing the quests for this holiday grants players Flightstones, Eggs, and a new toy—the Duck Disguiser.

When does the WoW Noblegarden event end in 2024?

You have less than a week to collect everything (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The WoW Noblegarden event began on April 1, 2024, and will run through April 8, 2024 at 10 am PDT. That means players have a very limited time to unlock achievements like Hard Boiled. Everything in the event, from bosses to quests, will be available for this one week only; then, players will have to wait until April 2025 to resume their work.

