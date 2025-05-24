Xur is selling the best DPS weapon in Destiny 2 right now (May 23)

The latest weekend's Xur store in Destiny 2 between May 23 and 27 has brought in a must-have weapon for all players. While veterans might have this weapon already in their loadouts, the Exotic's listing is meant to attract newer players. The weapon in question is the Queenbreaker Linear Fusion Rifle that has been topping the DPS charts since the Episode Heresy's launch.

Players can head to Xur in the Tower, and then purchase the Queenbreaker Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle for 23 Strange Coins. Note that he is selling only the weapon, and not the Catalyst.

For the latter, you can refer to our complete guide on getting the Queenbreaker Catalyst solo for more information.

What to get from Xur this weekend in Destiny 2 (May 23 to 27)

As mentioned, the Queenbreaker Exotic weapon should be high priority for everyone this weekend. Newer players can contribute a lot to a fireteam by getting both the weapon and the Catalyst, especially in Raids and Dungeons. However, if you are a veteran, there are other gear pieces for you as well.

The Hawkmoon Hand Cannon with the Opening Shot perk can be purchased for 23 Strange Coins, alongside The Eremite Legendary Fusion Rifle with Heal Clip and Reservoir Burst.

Anyone interested for the Fighting Lion Primary Grenade Launcher is in luck, as both the Catalyst and the weapon can be picked up from this week, for a total of 104 Strange Coins.

Other gear pieces for sale this week from Xur in Destiny 2

Regarding other gear pieces, the Stomp-EE for Hunters, Actium War Rig for Titans, and the Apotheosis Veil for Warlocks can be picked up for 41 Strange Coins each. The Exotic Class Item for all three classes are for sale as well, each with random perks.

As long as you have enough Strange Coins, you can keep rolling for the best perk combinations on the Class Item.

