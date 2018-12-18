×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ferrari to celebrate Schumacher's 50th birthday with museum exhibition

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    18 Dec 2018, 02:50 IST
MichaelSchumacher - cropped
Former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher

An exhibition dedicated to Michael Schumacher will open at the Ferrari Museum for his 50th birthday on January 3.

The 'Michael 50' exhibition at the Scuderia's headquarters in Italy is in collaboration with the Keep Fighting Foundation, the charity set up after the German sustained severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Schumacher is the most successful driver in Ferrari's history, winning five successive Formula One drivers' titles between 2000 and 2004 as part of a career haul of seven.

A statement read: "The museum's rooms will look back over the memorable seasons that the seven-time world champion gifted to all Ferraristi, and that created a legend now bigger than ever in the hearts of all fans.

"The exhibition will also show Michael's crucial contribution to the development of extraordinary GT cars in his years at Maranello, as a driver and later as a consultant.

"It is intended both as a celebration and a mark of gratitude to the most successful Prancing Horse driver ever."

Omnisport
NEWS
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton out for one last win before museum...
RELATED STORY
No end to ruthless Mercedes dominance as Ferrari fade again
RELATED STORY
Ferrari would have won with Hamilton driving, claims ex...
RELATED STORY
Vettel disputes claims Ferrari had 'dominant' car
RELATED STORY
Raikkonen leads Ferrari one-two at Monza with fastest lap...
RELATED STORY
Vettel defends Ferrari despite 'looking stupid' in Japan...
RELATED STORY
Brawn: F1 needs competition for Mercedes, Ferrari and Red...
RELATED STORY
Feisty Raikkonen refuses to reveal reasons for Sauber switch
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: History does not bode well for Ferrari at...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton: 2019 prep started with Abu Dhabi win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us