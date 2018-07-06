Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
F1 British Grand Prix: Hamilton back in the groove at Silverstone

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    06 Jul 2018, 21:23 IST

LewisHamilton - cropped
Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes bounced back from a dismal Austrian Grand Prix with a competitive display in Friday's practice sessions at Silverstone.

Both reigning world champion Hamilton and pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas were forced to retire at Red Bull Ring last time out, but they were back to the fore in Britain.

Hamilton was fastest through the first session ahead of Bottas in a Mercedes one-two, before the pair were both pipped by drivers' championship leader Sebastian Vettel in the second.

Max Verstappen - last weekend's winner - endured a difficult Friday.

The Dutchman appeared to be troubled by gearbox issues at the end of the first session and he then brought FP2 to a standstill as he smashed into the barriers.

CLASSIFICATION (END OF FP2)

Vettel leads the two Silver Arrows on a scorching Friday afternoon#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/TUGZdCdZbW
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2018

<script></script>

Meanwhile, Romain Grosjean's up-and-down season continued as he followed up a fourth-placed finish in Spielberg with a crash in FP1 that kept him out of the second session.

With stewards called to address Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen, accused by Fernando Alonso of trying to cause a collision, team principal Guenther Steiner was somewhat bemused.

"Now it's just a normal day at the office," Steiner said. "One car we need to change the chassis and the other car the driver is with the stewards."

Max was
Romain had a
Kimi went for a
And Fernando felt a bit

FP1 highlights #BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6fbBeagRzB
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2018

<script> </script>

British GP Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton F1 Teams 2018
