Logano foils Busch's winning bid as Newman swoops in for upset

Kyle Busch was set for victory at the Camping World 500, which was eventually won by Ryan Newman.

by Omnisport News 20 Mar 2017, 05:43 IST

Ryan Newman grabbed his first NASCAR win since 2013, taking out the Camping World 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

Kyle Busch was set for victory until Joey Logano, running 10th at the time, blew a tyre and hit the wall with five laps to go, prompting a late caution that would turn into a race off pit road.

Though Busch pitted, he was beaten out of the gate by race runner-up Kyle Larson, and both fell behind Newman, whose tactful gamble to remain on the track paid off in a victory on the overtime lap.

It was Newman's first win since 2013, snapping a 127-race skid.

As for Busch, he finished third.

In the aftermath of their well-discussed post-Vegas brawl, Busch vowed Logano is "gonna get it," setting the stage for potential retaliation at Phoenix.

NASCAR declined to punish either driver and their crews, but Logano and Busch met with officials ahead of Sunday's race and promised no funny business.

There was none, as Logano allowed Busch to pass him midway through the race and never regained ground.

Logano finished 31st after leading 83 laps and winning stage one.

Busch, NASCAR's 2015 champion, has not won since the July 2016 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - a stretch of 20 races.