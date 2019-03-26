Mick Schumacher to make F1 debut with Ferrari at Bahrain testing

Ferrari and Alfa Romeo have confirmed that Mick Schumacher has been selected for in-season Formula One testing in Bahrain.

Schumacher - the son of seven-time F1 champion and Ferrari icon Michael - won the Formula 3 European title last season before moving up to F2 with Prema Racing.

The 20-year-old was revealed as a candidate for Alfa Romeo last month, making the shortlist for test days on which teams must run young drivers.

And both Ferrari and Alfa Romeo - formerly Sauber - have now announced that Ferrari Driver Academy member Schumacher will make his F1 debut in Bahrain, representing the two outfits on consecutive days.

Schumacher will link up with the teams next week after making his F2 bow this weekend.

"I am obviously more than excited and would like to thank Ferrari and Alfa Romeo for giving me this opportunity," Schumacher said. "I am really looking forward to what I'm sure will be a great experience.

"But for the moment, I am consciously putting all thoughts of the test to one side, because I am also very much looking forward to competing in my first F2 race and would like to focus 100 per cent on the weekend to come."

Fellow Academy driver Callum Ilott will also represent Alfa Romeo in Barcelona later next month.

"We are firm believers in the value of the Ferrari Driver Academy as a high level training programme for talented youngsters," Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto said. "The decision to give Charles Leclerc a race seat with our team is proof of that.

"We are therefore very pleased to be able to give Mick and Callum the opportunity to experience driving a Formula One car.

He added: "I believe that driving the SF90 in an official setting such as the tests in Bahrain and Barcelona can be very useful at this stage in their career."