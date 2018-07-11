Silverstone win gives Vettel psychological boost - Ross Brawn

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 105 // 11 Jul 2018, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sebastian Vettel celebrates at Silverstone

Formula One chief Ross Brawn believes Sebastian Vettel's triumph at the British Grand Prix may have dealt a psychological blow to Lewis Hamilton in the title race.

Vettel led Hamilton by a point heading to Silverstone, where it was expected that the Briton - qualifying fastest - would claim a fifth consecutive home win and climb to the standings' summit.

But an early clash with Kimi Raikkonen left Hamilton reeling, requiring a big response to finish second, and Vettel came out on top.

The Ferrari star's advantage now stands at eight points ahead of his own home race in Germany, with Brawn acknowledging that Sunday's result could prove a significant one.

"It cannot be seen as a turning point in the championship, given that [Vettel's] eight-point lead is small when there's still half a season to go," Brawn said.

"But it was definitely a significant result, both technically and psychologically, as we head toward the Ferrari man's home race in Germany.

TRIPLE HEADER

Top points scorers

50 VET*

48 RAI*

43 HAM, VER

22 RIC

20 MAG*

18 BOT

14 OCO

12 GRO

10 HUL

*scored in all three races#F1FastFact #F1 pic.twitter.com/RKnEO5MPlL

— Formula 1 (@F1) July 10, 2018

<script></script>

"Hamilton's pace throughout was prodigious and who knows what would have happened if Vettel and Bottas hadn't got past him at the start.

"What is certain is that a race that should have seen him retake the championship lead from Vettel turned into a damage-limitation exercise."

Hamilton won last time out at Hockenheim in 2016, while he also tasted victory in Germany in 2008 and 2011. Vettel triumphed at home in 2013.