Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Silverstone win gives Vettel psychological boost - Ross Brawn

Omnisport
NEWS
News
105   //    11 Jul 2018, 15:40 IST

SebastianVettel - cropped
Sebastian Vettel celebrates at Silverstone

Formula One chief Ross Brawn believes Sebastian Vettel's triumph at the British Grand Prix may have dealt a psychological blow to Lewis Hamilton in the title race.

Vettel led Hamilton by a point heading to Silverstone, where it was expected that the Briton - qualifying fastest - would claim a fifth consecutive home win and climb to the standings' summit.

But an early clash with Kimi Raikkonen left Hamilton reeling, requiring a big response to finish second, and Vettel came out on top.

The Ferrari star's advantage now stands at eight points ahead of his own home race in Germany, with Brawn acknowledging that Sunday's result could prove a significant one.

"It cannot be seen as a turning point in the championship, given that [Vettel's] eight-point lead is small when there's still half a season to go," Brawn said.

"But it was definitely a significant result, both technically and psychologically, as we head toward the Ferrari man's home race in Germany.

TRIPLE HEADER

Top points scorers
50 VET*
48 RAI*
43 HAM, VER
22 RIC
20 MAG*
18 BOT
14 OCO
12 GRO
10 HUL

*scored in all three races#F1FastFact #F1 pic.twitter.com/RKnEO5MPlL
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 10, 2018

<script></script>

"Hamilton's pace throughout was prodigious and who knows what would have happened if Vettel and Bottas hadn't got past him at the start.

"What is certain is that a race that should have seen him retake the championship lead from Vettel turned into a damage-limitation exercise."

Hamilton won last time out at Hockenheim in 2016, while he also tasted victory in Germany in 2008 and 2011. Vettel triumphed at home in 2013.

British GP Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel F1 Drivers 2018
Vettel wins thrilling British GP as Hamilton recovers to...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton revels in 'toughest lap' as Ferrari...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton's home comforts continue in qualifying
RELATED STORY
Hamilton hampered by dramatic first-lap shunt at British GP
RELATED STORY
Another first-lap shunt 'deliberate or incompetence' from...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton vows to fight Ferrari's 'interesting tactics'
RELATED STORY
Neck complaint limits Vettel's FP3 involvement
RELATED STORY
Report: Kush Maini set to compete at Silverstone this...
RELATED STORY
MRF Supercross 2018: Double Win for Harith Noah in Round...
RELATED STORY
Vettel ends Ferrari's 17-year wait for Canada pole
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us