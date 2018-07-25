Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wolff braced for tough Hungaroring battle

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    25 Jul 2018, 20:23 IST
Toto Wolff - cropped
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff warned Mercedes will not match the pace of their rivals at the Hungarian Grand Prix but hopes their Hockenheim fortune was a sign of things to come.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas pulled off an unexpected one-two after Sebastian Vettel crashed out when leading in his homeland last weekend.

Hamilton, who started the German Grand Prix in 14th following hydraulic failure in qualifying, leads Vettel by 17 points heading into the final race before the mid-season break and Mercedes have an eight-point advantage over Ferrari.

Team principal Wolff expects a big battle at the Hungaroring this weekend and says anything could happen.

"We've had our fair share of bad luck this season, but it felt like our fortunes turned around in Hockenheim." said Wolff.

"A one-two is always a great result; to get it on Mercedes home turf after starting from P2 and P14 on the grid was absolutely incredible. However, in the cold light of day, we also know and recognise that we did not bring the quickest car to Hockenheim.
 
"We've passed the halfway point of the season and we lead both championships by very close margins. Each and every member of our team has worked very hard to make this possible and the determination and energy in our factories seems to be ever-growing.

"We all know that no prizes are given out for half-time champions, so we will keep pushing to improve our performance.
 
"Hungary will see another tough fight with both Ferrari and Red Bull. It's a high downforce track and on paper they should both be very fast in Budapest.

"However, if there's one thing the German Grand Prix taught us, it's the fact that predictions don't determine race results. We will give it everything to go into the summer shutdown with as many points as possible."

Omnisport
NEWS
F1 Raceweek: Can Vettel's Hungary form eat into Hamilton...
RELATED STORY
Another first-lap shunt 'deliberate or incompetence' from...
RELATED STORY
World Rally Championship is entering its second half –...
RELATED STORY
Tough weekend for Aditya Patel at Blancpain GT Season...
RELATED STORY
Dhaliwal leads over Nanjappa as Malaysian Lim jumps to...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney collide in late-lap...
RELATED STORY
Kevin Harvick pulls off New Hampshire win
RELATED STORY
Silkway Rally 2018 Day 4: One second separates Al Rajhi...
RELATED STORY
Watch: Worst Indy 500 Crashes of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Early Predictions for the 2018 Indy 500
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us