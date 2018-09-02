Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wolff calls for third car to promote young F1 drivers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
113   //    02 Sep 2018, 16:46 IST

totowolff - cropped
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff

Formula One teams should be allowed to field a third car to allow the next generation of drivers cut their teeth at the highest level, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

As the driver line-up for 2019 continues to take shape, Mercedes remain unsure where exciting prospects Esteban Ocon, George Russell and Pascal Wehrlein will fit.

Ocon is currently with Racing Point Force India and has 37 points to his name, but his future is uncertain following a takeover of the team.

A switch to Renault had been mooted but Daniel Ricciardo's move to the French team ended that hope, while Lance Stroll has been tipped to take his place with Force India.

After two seasons in F1 Wehrlein lost his Sauber seat for 2018, while F2 championship leader Russell has been limited to a role as Mercedes' test driver.

The lack of opportunities is a frustration for Wolff and he believes a change needs to be made to help youngsters learn their trade.

"I have a simple solution," Wolff said, as quoted by Autosport. "Give us a third car.

"Make it mandatory to put a young driver, with maximum two years [experience], in that car.

"The costs wouldn't be huge. The grid would be packed and we would have fantastic shows of new kids on the block coming up and fighting hard with the Valtteris and Lewis' of this world and surprising us.

"I think we should take risks, we should put 18 or 19-year-old top talents in a top car and give them a chance."

Topics you might be interested in:
Italian GP Mercedes F1 AMG F1 Teams 2018
Omnisport
NEWS
Another first-lap shunt 'deliberate or incompetence' from...
RELATED STORY
Mercedes working 'flat out' to improve - Wolff
RELATED STORY
Formula 4 South-East Asia Championship to debut at MMRT,...
RELATED STORY
Life after Formula 1 - Five drivers who are doing well in...
RELATED STORY
X1 Racing League : World's First City-Based Motorsports...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Mercedes one-two gives Bottas his opportunity
RELATED STORY
Alonso to leave F1: Who will replace Fernando at McLaren?
RELATED STORY
Interview: Mike Young believes he has a chance to win the...
RELATED STORY
Ryan Blaney tired of young drivers taking blame for...
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Hamilton primed to stretch lead as Red Bulls...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us