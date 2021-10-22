1 ideal trade target for each AFC team before NFL trade deadline 2021

The NFL trade deadline arrives November 2 and teams all around the AFC are in need of upgrades throughout their rosters.

Each and every team should be working their phones because there are some top names who are going to draw interest from multiple NFL teams. Here is a breakdown of an ideal trade target for each AFC team, with some players showing up several times as their trade value builds.

Ideal trade target for each AFC team before NFL trade deadline

Buffalo Bills - Evan Engram, Tight End, New York Giants

The New York Giants are struggling in 2021 and could look to keep the rebuild going by making a trade and acquiring draft capital. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, are in need of a tight end now that Dawson Knox has fractured his hand.

Alex Wilson @AlexWilsonESM Evan Engram is unlikely to play on Sunday with a calf injury, trade him to the highest bidder...One game with over 30 receiving yards -- it's time to move on. Evan Engram is unlikely to play on Sunday with a calf injury, trade him to the highest bidder...One game with over 30 receiving yards -- it's time to move on.

Evan Engram has been embroiled in NFL trade rumors for months and could be on the move after a slow start to the 2021 season. He only had three receptions in Week 6 and has zero touchdowns this year. A move to Buffalo could do wonders for him, while the Giants could move on from a former first-round pick they may see as below-average at best.

Miami Dolphins - Deshaun Watson, Quarterback, Houston Texans

This ideal target is an obvious one given the Miami Dolphins' reported interest in landing Deshaun Watson. We use the term ideal based on what the Dolphins seem to want and not exactly what is best for the organization because trading for Watson and not knowing his long-term NFL and legal standing seems like a huge mistake.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Dolphins’ deal with the Texans for Deshaun Watson “could go down this week,” per @McClain_on_NFL The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 2 Dolphins’ deal with the Texans for Deshaun Watson “could go down this week,” per @McClain_on_NFLThe NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 2 https://t.co/0ovY6qEtpi

New England Patriots - Marlon Mack, Running Back, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have openly put Marlon Mack on the NFL trade block. That means almost every team must have considered the possibility of adding the veteran.

The New England Patriots have a huge need at running back after losing James White for the season. Mack is a former 1,000-yard runner who can provide a reliable presence in the backfield behind Mac Jones.

New York Jets - O.J. Howard, Tight End, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Jets are getting far too little production from their tight ends in 2021. Zach Wilson is already at a disadvantage as a rookie and the Jets front office must give him more weapons on offense.

That's where O.J. Howard could come in. The Tampa Bay tight end has not reached his full potential in that offense and could become a focal point with the Jets. He is in the final year of his NFL rookie deal and would essentially get a tryout phase with the Jets to see if he could be a long-term fit with Wilson.

