1 player all 32 NFL teams should cut before 2025 free agency

The new league year looms and NFL teams are scrambling to get themselves below the cap by cutting players and shedding salary. One-time Pro Bowler Raheem Mostert headlined the first batch earlier this month, as the Miami Dolphins sought to solidify De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright as their running back tandem of the future.

More victims should be expected in the coming weeks, and these players stand the highest risk of becoming them...

Every NFL team's likeliest cut victim ahead of 2025 free agency

#1. Arizona Cardinals - Bilal Nichols

Bilal Nichols had the highlight of his life on Christmas Day 2023 when he recovered a fumble by Patrick Mahomes and returned it for a touchdown during the Las Vegas Raiders' shocking win at the Kansas City Chiefs. He managed to parlay that into a three-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, where he was moved back to end in their 3-3-5 defense.

But after five starts in six games, he suffered a stinger and had to sit out the rest of the season. And with sophomore Dante Stills emerging as a solid contributor, he may be left seeking a job elsewhere.

#2. Atlanta Falcons - Kirk Cousins

When the Atlanta Falcons signed Kirn Cousins, they were expecting one of the most efficient passers of all time. Instead, they got a very inaccurate and slow-footed shell of that man who failed to clinch the NFC South despite sweeping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was ultimately benched for Michael Penix Jr. late in the season, which should be a glaring indication of how the organization now perceives him.

#3. Baltimore Ravens - Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews had been Lamar Jackson's primary passing target ever since they came out of the 2018 draft. But in 2024, Zay Flowers finally broke out as the Baltimore Ravens' true superstar wideout.

Couple that with a couple of costly mistakes in the Divisional Round and the franchise leader in receiving touchdowns may find himself on the outside looking in, surpassed by Isaiah Likely.

#4. Buffalo Bills - Von Miller

Who else was going to be a more viable candidate than Von Miller? He had stopped being elite ever since he tore his ACL on Thanksgiving Day 2022. In that time, Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa have emerged as solid role players, eliminating the need for him.

Matt Milano can also qualify here, having barely played since 2023. But even then, Dorian Williams can take his spot beside Terrel Bernard.

#5. Carolina Panthers - Miles Sanders

Remember when Miles Sanders was thought to command top-tier money after helping the Philadelphia Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII? Well, those days are long over.

He posted career lows in every stat and was outplayed by Chuba Hubbard.

#6. Chicago Bears - Jonathan Owens

No offense to the wife of Simone Biles, but he was not going to do much in a loaded secondary boasting Pro Bowlers Jaylon Johnson and Kevin Byard.

#7. Cincinnati Bengals - Zack Moss

When Joe Mixon was surprisingly traded to the Houston Texans, Zack Moss was brought in to become the be the lead back. Unfortunately, Chase Brown happened. He might as well consider himself gone.

#8. Cleveland Browns - Deshaun Watson

Honestly, it is shocking that this has yet to happen. Forget the "guaranteed money" excuse, almost no one wants him around anymore. Of course, his sexual misconduct allegations play a major part, but he has also been a shell of himself on the field.

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry should look to move on and find another quarterback.

#9. Dallas Cowboys - DeMarcus Lawrence

DeMarcus Lawrence has been a constant presence on the Dallas Cowboys defensive line ever since he was drafted in the third round in 2014. But with Micah Parsons wanting big money, he may have to play the victim.

#10. Denver Broncos - Adam Trautman

Tight end was a major weakness in the Denver Broncos' defense, and the franchise needs to bolster it with someone like Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland. However, Adam Trautman has been anything but exemplary.

#11. Detroit Lions - David Montgomery

This will be an unpopular choice, but David Montgomery has been completely surpassed by Jahmyr Gibbs. And with Sione Vaki also on the roster, it is only a matter of time before he becomes the highest-profile victim of a post-Ben Johnson purge.

#12. Green Bay Packers - Jaire Alexander

Remember when Jair Alexander was a legitimate nightmare for Wide receivers to defeat? However, he has been hurt too much to matter on the field, and Matt Hafley has a top-tier trio in Eric Stokes, Corey Ballentine and Carrington Valentine – assuming all three stick together.

#13. Houston Texans - Dameon Pierce

Dameon Pierce has completed his fall from grace. From hitting 900 yards as a rookie to being demoted to backup duty, he has found himself at the lowest point of his career – and it could only get worse.

#14. Indianapolis Colts - Grover Stewart

Grover Stewart has been a stalwart for the Indianapolis Colts ever since he was drafted in 2017. But with Raekwon Davis emerging as a candidate for promotion, it looks as if his days are numbered.

#15. Jacksonville Jaguars - Christian Kirk

Brian Thomas Jr. has been a revelation for the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars, making the playoffs as a rookie. But the rest of the wide receiver room is very volatile, so Christian Kirk could be the cut victim.

#16. Kansas City Chiefs - Travis Kelce

Who else but Travis Kelce would be a bigger cut? Patrick Mahomes' main passing target is finally feeling the decline, and he has nothing more to prove after three wins in five Super Bowl appearances. Time to fully transition to Hollywood.

#17. Las Vegas Raiders - Gardner Minshew

Tom Telesco's gamble on surprise Pro Bowler Gardner Minshew proved disastrous, as he lost the ball multiple times before being benched for Aidan O'Connell. And with many tantalizing options in both free agency and the draft, Pete Carroll and John Spytek will be more than eager to eliminate the stench of his tenure.

#18. Los Angeles Chargers - Gus Edwards

Gus Edwards was supposed to be the Los Angeles Chargers' lead back, only for fellow ex-Raven JK Dobbins to completely surpass him. That is not a good sign at all. Teams should consider avoiding him.

#19. Los Angeles Rams - Cooper Kupp

Remember 2021 – the year of Cooper Kupp? That has faded into the annals of history by now. He wants a trade elsewhere so that he can regain his near 2,000-yard form, but cutting him would be more cost-effective.

#20. Miami Dolphins - Bradley Chubb

The Miami Dolphins have way too many outside linebackers and not enough defensive linemen. They need to start cutting down on pass rushers, and Bradley Chubb might be the unfortunate victim of a youth movement centered around Chop Robinson.

#21. Minnesota Vikings - Harrison Smith

Harrison Smith has been a loyal Viking in Minneapolis, but all good things must come to an end. Josh Metellus has been playing well, and it is time for Brian Flores, Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to make the change.

#22. New England Patriots - Jabrill Peppers

Jabrill Peppers has done little but underwhelm in his career. He did it with the Cleveland Browns, then he did it with the New York Giants. And yet the New England Patriots continue investing in him despite all his problems, both on and off the field. Eliot Wolf has to learn from the past and cut bait.

#23. New Orleans Saints - Cameron Jordan

This has been discussed before. Cameron Jordan is no longer the player that he once was, and his team now has Carl Granderson and Payton Turner to lean on. Those two on the edges; Demario Davis and Pete Werner inside; and tackles Bryan Bresee, Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shephard up front? That is monstrous.

#24. New York Giants - Devin Singletary

The New York Giants are continuing to pay the price of alienating Saquon Barkley. They thought Devin Singletary of all people would be the perfect replacement for the future Super Bowl champion.

They were proven wrong – rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. completely outplayed him. So he should be ditched.

#25. New York Jets - Davante Adams

Aaron Gell and Darren Mougey's purge of the "New York Packers" will not end with Aaron Rodgers. His old cohort Davante Adams is next in line to be cut, as Garrett Wilson looks to reclaim the throne. And Allen Lazard might join him as well.

#26. Philadelphia Eagles - James Bradberry

An injured James Bradberry played no part in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win. Surely, with Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell set to become the team's cornerbacks of the future, he and Darius Slay will say goodbye.

#27. Pittsburgh Steelers - TJ Watt

TJ Watt is easily one of the most dominant sack machines in NFL history, but his last game was a dreary no-show. He was completely neutered by Ravens rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten, failing to pass any stat. And with Nich Herbig shining as a rotational player, his days as an elite player appear numbered.

#28. San Francisco 49ers - Deebo Samuel

Remember when Deebo Samuel was the deadliest dual-threat wide receiver in the league? Those days are seemingly over, as he has largely regressed out of that form.

And with Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings already there, the San Francisco 49ers have largely secured their future in the deep-ball department.

#29. Seattle Seahawks - Noah Fant

The Seattle Seahawks' 2024 tight end battle came down to Noah Fant and AJ Barner, but the rookie won it by scoring four touchdowns to his veteran rival's none despite having fewer receptions and yards. Unfortunately, the former Denver Bronco just does not seem to be the game-changer that Geno Smith needed.

#30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jordan Whitehead

Jordan Whitehead was unlucky to miss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season finale after being involved in a car accident on his way to practice. But with Antoine Winfield Jr. set to return from injury, he feels like the odd man out on a backfield that also has Zyon McCollum, Jamel Dean and Christian Izien.

#31. Tennessee Titans - Treylon Burks

AJ Brown's ghost continues to haunt the Tennessee Titans, as he finally won a Lombardy two seasons after he was banished from Nashville for the crime of demanding a pay raise. His supposed replacement, Treylon Burks, flopped, being outplayed by DeAndre Hopkins first and then Calvin Ridley.

And that is not to mention the litany of injuries he has suffered throughout his career. No wonder why many consider him a bust.

#32. Washington Commanders - Jonathan Allen

The emergence of Jer'Zhan Newton has made Jonathan Allen a redundancy in the Washington Commanders' defensive line and a cut casualty. It is a real shame for it to happen because he and Daron Payne are heavily linked with each other – they played at Alabama together, came to Landover a year after the other, and have been all but inseparable since.

