10 best available free agents after Day 4 of NFL free agency feat. Aaron Rodgers, Stefon Diggs and more

Day 4 of NFL free agency is over, although technically the official window opened on Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT. While several teams have already made big moves for free agents this offseason, there are still several players who are without a team heading into the 2025 season.

It's still early days in the free agency, but here's a look at some of the best free agents available in the market.

Listing 10 best available NFL free agents remaining this offseason

NFL: Former Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton - Source: Imagn

#10. Mike Hilton, CB

Hilton was a solid defensive player for the Cincinnati Bengals in the past four seasons. While it was surprising that the cornerback was released by the team this offseason, he is likely to find a team soon.

As per reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keen on signing Hilton, who is a reliable cornerback and can thwart out threats.

#9. Kendall Fuller, CB

Fuller is considered one of the top cornerbacks remaining in the free agency. He was released by the Miami Dolphins last month after one season with the team.

Fuller has won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He is also still only 30, and has a few more good years at the top.

#8. Keenan Allen, WR

Allen is now a free agent after playing one season with the Chicago Bears. The six-time Pro Bowler wasn't at his productive best in 2024, but still showed flashes of brilliance every now and again.

It's hard to see Allen not sign with a team before the 2025 NFL season begins. The LA Chargers are reportedly considering bringing Allen back to where he played for 11 years.

#7. Teven Jenkins, G

Jenkins is now a free agent after his four-year rookie contract with the Chicago Bears expired this week. The guard is among the top offensive linemen available in the free agency.

Per reports, the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants are among the three teams interested in signing Jenkins this offseason.

#6. Russell Wilson, QB

Wilson was surprisingly not offered a new contract by the Pittsburgh Steelers after playing one season with the team. In the 2024 season, the quarterback recorded 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions, leading the Steelers to the wild-card round, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

Wilson is a Super Bowl winner and a 10-time Pro Bowler. There is a very slim chance that he does not get a starting QB role with a team before the start of the 2025 NFL season.

#5. Cam Robinson, OT

Robinson enters the free agency after playing one season with the Minnesota Vikings. The offensive lineman is considered one of the best free agents available in the market.

Reports suggest that the New England Patriots might make a move for Robinson in the coming days.

#4. Rasul Douglas, CB

Douglas is another excellent defensive player who is a free agent. The cornerback played the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, helping them win two divisional titles.

Douglas also won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He is also 30 and can add stability to a team's defense.

#3. Aaron Rodgers, QB

Rodgers might be the best quarterback available in the free agency despite being 41. The Jets released the signal-caller last month and there is still uncertainty on where Rodgers will play in the 2025 NFL season.

The Steelers have reportedly offered Rodgers a contract, but he is taking his own sweet time in committing to the franchise.

#2. Amari Cooper, WR

Cooper played six games for the Cleveland Browns at the start of the 2024 season before being traded to the Buffalo Bills. The wideout is now a free agent but can add dynamism to any team in the NFL.

Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler and still only 30. He recorded 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns while playing in 14 regular season-games for the Browns and Bills in total last season.

#1. Stefon Diggs, WR

Diggs is widely regarded as the best NFL free agent this offseason. The wideout's 2024 season with the Houston Texans was cut short due to injury, but during his time on the field, he was electric.

Diggs won't have any shortage of suitors this offseason. However, the four-time Pro Bowler might be waiting for a lucrative offer to come his way.

