The 10 best NFL players under 25 entering the 2021 season

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Donald and Travis Kelce are some of the best overall NFL players, but they are all at least 30 or older. Their era in the NFL is nearing its end, but the next crop of superstars in the league is nearly at the top of its game, with the players maturing into their roles as the faces of the NFL's future.

While young stars like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Ramsey, Josh Allen and TJ Watt are a touch old for this list, they are still a part of the next generation of the NFL.

With the disclaimer out of the way, here's a look at the top ten players under 25 as we head into the 2021 season.

#10 OLB Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers, 24

Fred Warner might just be the lesser-known name on the list, which is a shame. Warner isn't an OLB, but he is a pure ILB who could be the centerpiece of the San Francisco 49ers defense.

The former third-round pick was a First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler last season, with two INTs, six passes deflected, a sack, 125 tackles, five tackles for loss and seven QB hits.

Over the past three seasons, he has missed zero games or starts, and has had three INTs, 21 passes deflected, five forced fumbles, four sacks and 367 tackles. Warner was rewarded with a five-year, $95 million contract this year. He was ranked #21 in the NFL Top 100.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha