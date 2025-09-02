10 big names to fade in Fantasy Football in 2025 feat. Breece Hall

Determining which players to fade in fantasy football drafts is just as important as deciding which players to target. Coming up with a list of players to avoid largely based on their current ADP relatively to their fantasy outlook. Here are ten players to consider skipping relative to where they are usually being drafted in 2025.
Fantasy Football fades for 2025 season
#1 - Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson has consistently been one of the best overall fantasy football wide receievers, which is why his ADP currently sits at fifth overall. He is an excellent pick if he falls a bit later in the draft, but with JJ McCarthy making his debut at quarterback this year, Jefferson is riskier than usual in the first few picks.
#2 - Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is alwsy among the most elite running backs whenever he has been healthy, but unfortunately he has struggled with injuries. This includes last year, making him difficult to trust in thei first round of fantasy drafts.
#3 - Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill is coming off of a down year in fantasy football and has also been dealing with an oblique injury for much of the offseason. He is now 31 years old and could realistically be past the prime of his career at this point.
#4 - Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
Breece Hall alarmingly regressed last year, going from the RB4 in the season before to the overall RB17. New head coach Aaron Glenn has consistently said that he wants to get Braelon Allen involved in the Jets' offensive gameplan, so the days of Hall being workhorse could be over already.
#5 - David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
David Montgomery has excelled serving as the Lions' RB2 behind Jahmyr Gibbs in recent seasons. With Ben Johnson departing the franchise during the offseason, it's inclear if the new regime will give Montgomery enough of a workload to keep him relevant in fantasy football.
#6 - Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings
Aaron Jones has been one of the most consistently reliable fantasy foootball running backs during his career, but could face worklaod issues in 2025. The Vikings signed Jordan Mason during the offseason, so Jones may not be a workhorse for them again this year.
#7 - Stefon Diggs, WR, New England Patriots
Stefon Diggs joined the Patriots this year after missing most of last season with an injury for the Texans. It's unlikely that he will ever return to his elite days with the Bills, and considering all of the youthful options he will be competing with targets this year, he could be a complete bust.
#8 - Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings broke out in a mkajor way last year, finishing as the overall WR25 after failing to finish better than WR85 in any of his previous three seasons for the 49ers. He has a path to a solid worklaod with Deebo Samuel departing during the offseason and Brnadon Aiyuk on the injured list, but Jennings is dealing with his own injury and a contract dispute, giving him many red flags.
#9 - Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne has an overall RB3 finish in fantasy football in his career with the Jaguars, but his days as their featured back are seemingly coming to an end. Tank Bigsby already took on a larger role last season and they drafted Bhayshul Tuten this year to add even more competition in their backfield.
#10 - Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
Rhamondre Stevenson has finished among the top 40 overall running backs in each of his four season with the Patriots so far. The issue with his 2025 fantasy football outlook is that the franchise drafted TreVeyon Henderson, one of the most exciting rookie prospects in the position.
