10 highest-paid RBs in NFL after Ashton Jeanty's mammoth $35.8M rookie contract 

Ashton Jeanty has signed his rookie NFL contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. The former Boise State Broncos RB has put pen to paper on a four-year contract, worth $35.895 million.

Following the signing, here's a closer look at the highest-paid RBs in the league, per Over the Cap.

Top 10 highest-paid RBs in NFL after Ashton Jeanty's mammoth contract

#10. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots - $9,000,000 per year

Rhamondre Stevenson on a four-year contract worth $36,000,000. He is the primary offensive playmaker for Mike Vrabel's Patriots.

Stevenson is a seasoned veteran who will look to help the Patriots return to the playoffs in the 2025 season.

#9. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions - $9,125,000 per year

David Montgomery is one-half of arguably the best running back duo in the NFL. Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are key parts of the Dan Campbell revolution in Detroit. Montgomery is playing on a two-year deal worth $18,250,000.

Montgomery is a power back fresh off another all-purpose 1,000-yard season. He and Gibbs will aim to go one or two steps further in their Super Bowl quest.

#8. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals - $9,500,000 per year

James Conner is the starting running back for the Arizona Cardinals. Conner is on a two-year deal worth $19,000,000.

Conner receives handoffs from Kyler Murray and forms a fearsome running duo with the two-time Pro Bowler. Expect him to contribute to yet another playoff push in 2025.

#7. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans - $9,875,000 per year

Joe Mixon enjoyed his first season with the Houston Texans. The veteran running back is on a two-year deal worth $19,750,000.

Mixon's deal is proving to be solid value for money, considering his contribution in the Texans' playoff push.

#6. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings - $10,000,000 per year

Aaron Jones is another RB who is thriving in a new environment. Jones made the move to Minnesota after the expiry of his deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Jones is on a two-year deal worth $20,000,000. He played a major role in the Vikings' playoff run from last season.

#5. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers - $12,000,000 per year

From a former Green Bay Packers favorite to a current team centerpiece. Josh Jacobs is on a four-year deal worth $48,000,000.

The former Las Vegas Raiders power back made a Pro Bowl in his first season wearing the Packers' Green. He's one of the best young RBs in the NFL.

#4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - $12,250,000 per year

Alvin Kamara is synonymous with New Orleans. The perennial Pro Bowler has spent his entire professional football career with the Saints.

Kamara is on a two-year deal worth $24,500,000. He's one of the better dual-threat backs in the NFL.

#3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts - $14,000,000 per year

Jonathan Taylor is the starting RB for the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor is playing on a three-year deal worth $42,000,000.

Taylor is a constant on Shane Steichen's offense and will be key to their postseason push in the upcoming season.

#2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers - $19,000,000 per year

Christian McCaffrey is the best dual-threat running back in the NFL. Run CMC is playing on a two-year contract valued at $38,000,000.

McCaffrey's injuries caused him to have a forgettable 2024 campaign. San Francisco 49ers fans will hope that he's back and better for the 2025 season.

#1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles - $20,600,000 per year

Saquon Barkley is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. The perennial Pro Bowler is on a two-year deal worth $41,200,000.

Barkley was a driving force behind the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run in the 2024/25 campaign. He'll continue to truck down the Gridiron with the Eagles for the foreseeable future.

