10 NFL 2021 games to look forward to

After focusing on my NFL draft recap videos in the last few weeks, I would like to talk about a few NFL 2021 games I have already circled on my calendar.

I have picked out my ten favorite contests to look forward to during the season and then listed another 25 games I know I’ll be watching. That's because of some of the storylines and matchups that could have potential NFL 2021 playoff implications.

We have 18 NFL games on the slate this year for the first time, so there were a few more games to choose from. Without further ado, let's have a look at the ten best NFL 2021 games to watch out for:

#10 NFL 2021 Game: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (Week 4 – TNF)

This game could determine which of the two talented young NFL teams is on the cusp of breaking out.

Neither team may be in playoff reckoning, even though the AFC South could easily have a 9-8 team winning the division. The Jaguars and Bengals have underrated rosters but have highly promising signal-callers and under-the-radar playmakers on both sides of the ball.

The two NFL defenses are a bit questionable at this point, but there’s some talent on both teams that has already impressed. And the two coaching personnel are very interesting, Urban Meyer and company will be the new thing in the NFL, while Zac Taylor’s group will look to redeem themselves after a poor campaign. Either NFL team could go 1-3 after this game, though.

#9 NFL 2021 Game: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (Week 18 – 4:25 pm)

The NFC West is going to be interesting once again. This has been a division, that outside of the Cardinals, have had three teams with two-year runs as NFL champions in the last decade. Arizona had one season where they made a run at the conference, and there were three different winners in each of the last three years.

It always seems hard to predict games in this NFL division. But if Trey Lance can quickly get acclimatised, these two NFL teams could be the last ones standing in the division.

Looking at the history between Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, the Niners coach has had the upper-hand so far. The 49ers swept the Rams last season, despite their injury-riddled campaign. With the division on the line when these two NFL teams clash on Sunday Night, another classic like in 2019 could ensue.

#8 NFL 2021 Game: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (Week 12 – MNF)

This one is a really underrated NFL game. That's because Washington aren't a big-name team at this point, but they could be the favorites to win the NFC East, and when you look at their roster, they have no key pieces missing.

Ryan Fitzpatrick may have his ups and downs, but he can get as hot as any passer in the NFL. Russell Wilson, meanwhile, will face one of the most talented defensive lines in the league.

The Seahawks are an interesting team as well, but they will need some of their young players to step up if they want to keep pace in that division. When these two NFL teams squared off last season, Dwayne Haskins had the Football Team on the brink of the red-zone, with a chance to take the lead late. This game could come down to the wire too.

