10 NFL players with most sacks in Super Bowls feat. Von Miller

The Super Bowl is the final game of the NFL postseason and the biggest event on the football calendar. For defensive players, getting sacks at the big game is crucial to help their team get over the line at the final hurdle.

Furthermore, players who make multiple Super Bowl appearances can add to their Super Bowl sack count.

On that note, here's a look at some of the players with the most Super Bowl sacks

10 NFL defensive players with the most Super Bowl sacks

Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller

Tied #1 Von Miller

Miller has recorded 4.5 sacks in two Super Bowl appearances. The linebacker also emerged victorious in both those matchups, first with the Denver Broncos in 2016 and then the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

Tied #1 Charles Haley

Haley recorded 4.5 sacks in five Super Bowl games. The legendary linebacker won all of those big games (two Super Bowl wins with the San Francisco 49ers and three with the Dallas Cowboys).

#3 Justin Tuck

Tuck racked up four sacks in two Super Bowls. The defensive end won both those postseason finales during his time with the New York Giants.

Tied #4 Grady Jarrett

Jarrett recorded three sacks in his only Super Bowl appearance with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017. However, his team ended up losing the big game 34-28 to the New England Patriots, who produced a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback.

Tied #4 Kony Ealy

Ealy's three sacks at the Super Bowl came in 2016 when the Carolina Panthers suffered a 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. The defensive end hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, after a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders.

Tied #4 Dont'a Hightower

Hightower recorded three sacks in three Super Bowl appearances with the New England Patriots. The defensive end won all three big games during his nine-year spell in the NFL.

Tied #4 Darnell Dockett

Dockett recorded three sacks in his only Super Bowl game with the Arizona Cardinals in 2009. However, they lost the big game 27-23 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tied #4 LaMarr Woodley

Woodley had three sacks in two Super Bowl appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He helped his team to victory against the Arizona Cardinals in 2009 but the Steelers lost the big game 31-25 to the Green Bay Packers in 2011.

Tied #4 Mike Vrabel

Vrabel played in four Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and had three sacks in total across those games. The legendary NFL linebacker and his Patriots team emerged victorious in three of those games.

Tied #4 Tedy Bruschi

Bruschi recorded three sacks across five Super Bowl games with the New England Patriots. He won three Super Bowls during his 13-year NFL career with the Patriots.

Tied #4 Willie McGinest

McGinest totaled three sacks in four Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. The linebacker earned two Pro Bowl honors during his career and won three Super Bowl rings.

Tied #4 Reggie White

White posted three sacks in two Super Bowl games with the Green Bay Packers. The late defensive end led the Packers to one Super Bowl win in 1997, over the New England Patriots.

Tied #4 Jeff Wright

Wright racked up three sacks in four Super Bowl appearances during his time with the Buffalo Bills. However, the defensive tackle was unable to take his team to victory in each of those big games.

Tied #4 Danny Stubbs

Stubbs recorded three sacks in two Super Bowl games. The defensive end won both of those big games with the San Francisco 49ers.

#10 Leonard Marshall

Marshall finished his NFL career with two sacks in two Super Bowl appearances. He won both those postseason finales with the New York Giants.