10 NFL players who have won the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award

The Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award returned to the NFL in 2021 as Tom Brady won the honor for the second time. The award encompasses athletes from all sports, and the NFL has been well-represented with winners over the past several decades.

Ten NFL players have won the award, and the list features some legends of the game. Let's take a look at all ten in chronological order.

10 NFL players who have won the SI Sportsperson of the Year award

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

#10 - Terry Bradshaw, 1979

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw took home the award in 1979. He had just won his first Super Bowl MVP award earlier in the year in what was his third title in Pittsburgh. The award was a fitting one as Bradshaw went on to win the Super Bowl in the 1979 season as well.

Bradshaw took home this award near the end of his career, and it was long overdue for such a legend of the game.

#9 - Reggie Williams, 1987

Reggie Williams is a former linebacker who spent his entire NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. His award, which may seem strange given the other star power on the list, came because of his charitable work off the field. That in itself is arguably a better reason than anything that could take place on the field.

#8 - Joe Montana, 1990

Joe Montana was an easy recipient of the award in 1990. He won his fourth Super Bowl and his third Super Bowl MVP award. He is an NFL legend who also won the NFL MVP award in both 1989 and 1990. Like Bradshaw, Montana was thriving at the tail end of his career and was finally recognized by Sports Illustrated with their annual award.

Montana easily could have won more than once, but he received the award at the best possible time given his career achievements.

#7 - Tom Brady, 2005 and 2021

Here we have our only two-time NFL winner in Tom Brady, who won his first award back in 2005 after winning his third Super Bowl. Brady has now won again in 2021 after guiding his second NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to another title.

Sports Illustrated @SInow



Tom Brady is SI's 2021 Sportsperson of the Year 🐐 “I’d say there are parts of me that are 55, and I think there’s parts of me that are 25.”Tom Brady is SI's 2021 Sportsperson of the Year 🐐 buff.ly/31zW4Q1 “I’d say there are parts of me that are 55, and I think there’s parts of me that are 25.” Tom Brady is SI's 2021 Sportsperson of the Year 🐐 buff.ly/31zW4Q1 https://t.co/hGFJBynFzu

The quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and is on track for an eighth this year. There is truly no end to the awards he deserves and winning this one from Sports Illustrated at the age of 44 is well deserved.

#6 - Brett Favre, 2007

Brett Favre winning this award in 2007 is incredibly fascinating. He was not coming off a title or an MVP award, or really anything for that matter. What he did do was play well after having surgery in the offseason near the end of his historic career.

Favre also set a few NFL records, but the way he battled after being beaten down so much over the years essentially made his award win worthy.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht