10 NFL stars who earned most money in Bill Belichick's Patriots tenure feat. Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, Jerod Mayo and more

Bill Belichick is reportedly set to draw curtains on his iconic 24-year sojourn as head coach of the New England Patriots. The 71-year-old will part ways with the franchise after guiding the team to just one playoff game in the past four seasons.

Nonetheless, Belichick will be remembered as a serial winner. He led the Patriots to 17 divisional titles and six Super Bowl victories.

Now that Belichick will move on from his role at New England, here's a look at some of the players who made the most money during his two-dozen seasons with the team. The numbers are according to Spotrac.

Top 10 NFL players who were biggest earners under Bill Belichick's Patriots era

Tom Brady earned the most money of any Patriots player under Bill Belichick's tenure

#1. Tom Brady, QB

Brady played 20 seasons under Bill Belichick after joining the New England Patriots in 2000. The quarterback reportedly earned a whopping $235,166,804 through his contracts with the team.

Brady and Belichick were the fundamental pillars of the Patriots dynasty, who together led the franchise to nine Super Bowls and won six.

#2. Devin McCourty, FS

McCourty joined the Patriots in 2010 and played 13 seasons with them. He racked up a mammoth $92,664,986 in career earnings with New England under Belichick's reign.

McCourty won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and retired after the 2022 campaign.

#3. Stephon Gilmore, CB

Gilmore played four seasons under Bill Belichick from 2017 to 2020. The cornerback racked up a staggering $58,198,770 in career earnings during his stint with the Patriots and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2019.

#4. Rob Gronkowski, TE

Gronkowski was the highest-earning tight end at New England in the Belichick era. He made $53,379,507 through his contracts across nine years with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls with them.

#5. Dont'a Hightower, ILB

Hightower played his entire 10-year NFL career with Belichick's Patriots. The linebacker racked up an impressive $52,803,039 in career earnings, winning three Super Bowls along the way.

#6. Vince Wilfork, DL

Wilfork played 11 seasons with New England after being drafted by Belichick's team in 2004. The defensive lineman earned $50,670,000 in career earnings during his spell with the Patriots, helping them to two Super Bowl victories.

#7. Matt Judon, OLB

Judon signed a four-year, $54,500,000 deal with New England in 2021 and played three seasons under Belichick. The linebacker has already made a fortune, earning $46,235,292 in the first three years of his Patriots contract.

#8. Julian Edelman, WR

Edelman spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Patriots and won three Super Bowls before retiring in 2021. He was the highest-paid wideout under Belichick's tenure, making $46,021,530 in career earnings.

#9. Richard Seymour, DL

Seymour spent eight seasons with Bill Belichick's Patriots after being drafted by the franchise in 2001. The defensive lineman helped the team win three Super Bowls and earned $42,745,000 in career earnings during his time in New England.

#10. Jerod Mayo, ILB

Mayo played his entire NFL career for New England under Belichick, from 2008 to 2015, and helped the team win the Super Bowl in his final season with the team. The linebacker also made a total of $42,387,500 in career earnings through his spell with the Patriots.