10 players who have played for San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs feat. Joe Montana

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl 2024. Both teams have been phenomenal this season as they seek to become the latest winners of the most significant honor in American football.

In this article, we take a look at 10 notable players who have appeared for both franchises. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Ten players who have played for San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs

These are 10 players to have represented both the San Francisco 49ers and reigning Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs:

#1 Joe Montana, Quarterback

Montana is the best player for the 49ers and the Chiefs. He played 16 seasons in the NFL, 14 with the 49ers and two with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Hall of Famer earned Pro Bowl nods with both the 49ers and Chiefs and ended his career with a stat line of 273 touchdowns and 40,551 passing yards.

#2 Alex Smith, Quarterback

Smith is another Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback who played for the 49ers and Chiefs. The former first-overall pick spent eight years of his NFL career with the 49ers before joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

He enjoyed the best form of his career with the Chiefs and earned numerous Pro Bowl nods. He ended his career with a marvelous comeback season in Washington.

#3 Steve Deberg, Quarterback

Deberg had a long and successful career that saw him feature for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

Deberg started games in three different decades and amassed 3000+ passing yards in seasons with both the Chiefs and 49ers.

#4 Steve Bono, Quarterback

Bono was yet another quarterback to feature for both Super Bowl 2024 finalists. He enjoyed a 15-year NFL career with seven franchises, including the Chiefs and 49ers.

Bono enjoyed the best spell of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, helping the franchise to a 13-3 record and a first-place finish in the AFC West in 1995. He was named a Pro Bowler that season.

#5 Jason Baker, Punter

Baker was a punter for the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers in his 12-year NFL career.

Baker was the league's punting yards leader in 2006 while with the Carolina Panthers. He ended his career with a stat line of 798 punts and 34,097 punt yards.

#6 Charles Omenihu, Defensive end

Omenihu has played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Omenihu is now with the Chiefs but has been ruled out of Super Bowl 2024 due to a season-ending torn ACL.

#7 Todd Peterson, Placekicker

Peterson played for six NFL franchises during his professional football career, including the Chiefs and the 49ers.

#8 Charvarius Ward, Cornerback

Unlike Charles Omenihu, Ward will play in Super Bowl 2024 against his former team. Ward was with the Chiefs from 2018 till 2021 before leaving via free agency and joined the 49ers.

The Pro Bowler is part of the 49ers defense and was named a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023.

#9 David Whitmore, Safety

Whitmore played the safety position in the league for the 49ers, Chiefs, New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. He was part of the Super Bowl XXV-winning team.

#10 Elvis Grbac, Quarterback

Grbac was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 1993 and spent the first four seasons as the second option with them before playing his next four seasons as the Chiefs' starter.