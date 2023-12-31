15 longest field goals in NFL history feat. Justin Tucker, David Akers, and more

The longest field goals in NFL history will forever live in the memories of those who did it and those who witnessed it in person. While a field goal is only half as worth as a touchdown, it can be as exciting, especially if the game is on the line.

Meanwhile, some field goal conversions are equally entertaining because of their distance from the spot of the kick to the uprights. Here are the longest tries made by some of the best kickers in league history.

Who made the longest field goals in NFL history?

Field goals have been more challenging to convert since the National Football League moved the goalposts to the back of the end zone in 1974. Before that, goalposts were at the goal line. In its current position, placekickers must factor in the additional ten yards of distance by the end zone.

Likewise, special teams typically spot the kick eight yards behind the line of scrimmage. Therefore, if the team ended at the opponent’s 48-yard line on third down, a field goal attempt will be from 66 yards, reportedly the all-time record.

#15. Harrison Butker - 62 yards, Week 6, 2022

Harrison Butker joins the list of longest field goals with his 62-yard conversion to end the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs game versus the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 16, 2022. Despite his effort, the Chiefs lost 24-20. Butker joined the Chiefs in 2017 and has won two Super Bowl titles.

#14. Stephen Gostkowski - 62 yards, Week 11, 2017

Stephen Gostkowski has the longest field goal conversion from a game played outside the United States of America. He was good for 62 yards to end the first half of the New England Patriots game against the Oakland Raiders on November 19, 2017.

The game was held at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, and the Patriots won 33-8. Gostkowski was a three-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion in 15 NFL seasons.

#13. Matt Bryant - 62 yards, Week 7, 2006

Matt Bryant had one of the longest field goals in NFL history when he converted a 62-yarder for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 2006. His kick won the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, 23-21.

Bryant also played for the New York Giants, the Indianapolis Colts, the Miami Dolphins, and the Atlanta Falcons in an 18-season NFL career.

#12. Brett Maher - 62 yards, Week 14, 2018

Brett Maher has two field goals from 62 yards out. He converted the first one on Dec. 9, 2018, against the Eagles, giving the Dallas Cowboys a 6-0 halftime lead. Dallas won that game in overtime, 29-23.

#11. Brett Maher - Week 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Maher connected on another 62-yarder as the first half of their Oct. 13, 2019, game versus the New York Jets ended. Unfortunately, they lost the game, 24-22.

#10. Matt Prater - 62 yards, Week 2, 2021

It would be a travesty if Matt Prater didn’t make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he’s done playing. Here he is with a first-half-ending kick from 62 yards during the Arizona Cardinals' September 19, 2021, game against the Minnesota Vikings.

#9. Matt Prater - 62 yards, Week 3, 2023

Prater is one of two kickers with three entries in the longest field goals in NFL history list. The ageless wonder has the newest entry as his 62-yard field goal try in Week 3 of the 2023 season sailed through the uprights. Those points helped the Cardinals beat the Cowboys for their first victory that season.

#8. Brett Maher - 63 yards, Week 7, 2019

Maher entered the record books on October 20, 2019. He converted one of NFL's longest field goals to extend their lead, 27-7, over the Eagles. The Cowboys won that game, 37-10.

#7. Graham Gano - 63 yards, Week 15, 2018

Graham Gano tied the third-longest field goal conversion in league history on October 7, 2018. It was a game-winning field goal for the Carolina Panthers against the Giants at home, an excellent result after their bye week.

#6. David Akers - 63 yards, Week 1, 2012

David Akers played 16 NFL seasons with stops for the Eagles, the Washington Redskins, and Detroit Lions. However, he’s on this list of longest field goals because of his 63-yarder during the San Francisco 49ers’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 9, 2012, at Lambeau Field.

#5. Sebastian Janikowski - 63 yards, Week 1, 2011

Sebastian Janikowski is an elite kicker who played 19 NFL seasons, mostly with the Oakland Raiders. The former first-round selection nailed a 63-yard field goal during the Raiders’ season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12, 2011.

Despite light rains, the All-Pro left-footed kicker converted one of NFL's longest field goals.

#4. Jason Elam - 63 yards, Week 8, 1998

Elam had his version of a 63-yarder in their October 25, 1998, game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That field goal helped Denver beat Jacksonville, 37-24, after their bye. It’s one of their 14 regular-season victories before winning Super Bowl XXXIII against the Atlanta Falcons.

#3. Tom Dempsey - 63 yards, Week 8, 1970

As the oldest entry on the list, Dempsey converted his 63-yarder for the New Orleans Saints on November 8, 1970. He made one of the longest field goals ever while wearing a custom-made flat-front boot because he was born without toes on his right foot.

#2. Matt Prater – 64 yards, Week 14, 2013

Prater is still as good as it gets in his 17th NFL season. He holds the record for most field goals of at least 50 yards, and this kick against the Tennessee Titans on December 8, 2013, is one of them.

Prater’s conversion to end the first half is just three of the 51 points the Denver Broncos scored in that game. It's also second among the longest field goals in NFL history.

#1. Justin Tucker – 66 yards, Week 3, 2021

Regarded as the greatest placekicker of all time, Justin Tucker is the king in terms of longest field goals in the NFL. His 66-yard attempt had some drama when it bounced off the crossbar before falling inward for the three points.

More importantly, it was the Baltimore Ravens’ game-winning points against the Detroit Lions during their September 26, 2021 matchup.