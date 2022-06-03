1998 NFL Draft introduces the world to Peyton Manning

The 1998 NFL Draft will always be known as the Peyton Manning coming out party to the sports-watching world. Manning did lead the Tennessee Volunteers to a 32-5 record during his three years starting on Rocky Top, but the NFL was his springboard to a level of celebrity that few athletes have ever had before.

Manning shared his thoughts on being the No. 1 overall pick that year ahead of Trevor Lawrence's coronation as the first selection back in 2021:

“Wherever you go—as Eli would tell you or my dad would tell you—you’re going to a team that has holes. That’s why they have the first pick. As I used to say when I was the first pick of the Colts, ‘The Colts had really earned that No. 1 pick.' Sometimes that can be challenging for sure, but very rewarding.”

Peyton Manning was famously picked ahead of Ryan Leaf

The 1998 NFL Draft was the perfect 'tale of two quarterbacks' between No. 1 pick Peyton Manning and No. 2 pick Ryan Leaf. The juxtaposition between the squeaky-clean southern son of a legendary quarterback and the troubled gunslinger from Montana was evident almost immediately in their rookie seasons.

While both threw more interceptions than touchdowns in their rookie seasons, Leaf had an astounding 2:15 TD: INT ratio. Manning reached 25 touchdowns and was destined for big things in the league, while Leaf would play 21 games total in a career derailed by injuries and bad behavior.

Scott F @TheFrizz87 Happy 46th bday Ryan Leaf! Final year at Wazzu threw for 3968 yards & 34 touchdowns. Lost close Rose Bowl. Drafted #2, probably would've benefitted to sit & learn for bit. Threw 2 TD vs 15 INT that rookie season. 3666 yards, 14 TD, 36 INT career. Seems to have turned life around. Happy 46th bday Ryan Leaf! Final year at Wazzu threw for 3968 yards & 34 touchdowns. Lost close Rose Bowl. Drafted #2, probably would've benefitted to sit & learn for bit. Threw 2 TD vs 15 INT that rookie season. 3666 yards, 14 TD, 36 INT career. Seems to have turned life around. https://t.co/CEAOboyBPI

There was competition ahead of the NFL Draft, but Leaf would reveal that Manning had no ill will off the field and even reached out to him during his life's darkest points:

"When I was in my deepest, darkest hole and struggle, he reached out. I just needed a lifeline, and he was always that guy for me. During a really dark time–this is hard for most to comprehend–but I wouldn't go get my mail. I didn't want to hear from anybody. My roommate would always get my mail."

Leaf heartbreakingly shared that he wanted to die, but Manning was always there to make sure he knew someone cared:

"I remember once [my roommate] brought me a letter from Peyton, but I ripped it up and threw it away–because that's who I was at the time. Others sent letters; I never read them. I was just hoping to die in there. But he reached out and he always has when things are going bad."

It takes an introspective person to admit what Leaf did about himself. He opined about Manning in a loving way to Bob Kravitz of The Athletic:

"It's meaningful. He's a guy I could have resented a lot because of his success and my lack of success. But I didn't. He was always such a good human being."

While Manning would go on to host Saturday Night Live, star in numerous ad campaigns—most notoriously Papa Johns—and even host his own Monday Night Football 'Manningcast' alongside his brother Eli, Leaf would deal with the fallout of drug abuse, addiction, and numerous arrests, including two years in prison on charges of burglary and drug possession after being kicked out of a treatment center.

He has turned his life around in the years since, working to help people recover from drug addiction, and he's even worked as a college football analyst.

Peyton Manning led the Colts to unprecedented heights in Indianapolis

Half of the Colts' Super Bowl appearances and wins came during the Peyton Manning era, where he holds franchise records for completions, passing touchdowns, and passing yards.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Tom Brady joins Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to hold the single-season passing TD record for multiple franchises.



Brady: 50 TD (2007) with Patriots & 36+ TD with Bucs



Manning: 55 TD (2013) with Broncos & 49 TD (2004) with Colts Tom Brady joins Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to hold the single-season passing TD record for multiple franchises. Brady: 50 TD (2007) with Patriots & 36+ TD with Bucs Manning: 55 TD (2013) with Broncos & 49 TD (2004) with Colts https://t.co/59iTbHnRuI

Manning single-handedly changed the franchise's fortunes for a decade-and-a-half, and the team has not been poor often since. While they've not been relevant in recent years, that could change with Matt Ryan under center. Ryan is arguably the greatest signal-caller to represent the Colts since Manning.

Manning was reportedly involved with Ryan being traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Colts this offseason, as owner Jim Irsay alluded to:

"I know Peyton is ecstatic and was behind the scenes trying to contribute his evaluations..."

Irsay even thinks Ryan could be the first quarterback since Manning to bring a title to Indianapolis:

"I really think we have an opportunity, and he’s young enough, to win a world championship with him. We feel like we have that capability."

He isn't Manning, though, and likely won't have time to come close to being him in his career. Indianapolis (and later Denver) were blessed with having one of the greatest pure passers in the game's history. His lack of mobility may nudge him to sole ownership.

Many believe Peyton Manning is the greatest QB ever

Peyton Manning has key endorsements from some of the most important names in the sport's history who believe he is the greatest quarterback to ever step on an NFL field.

Among them is Bill Belichick, who told The Boston Globe's Ben Volin in 2021 that Manning was the greatest signal-caller he ever coached against:

"He is definitely the best quarterback I've coached against. There have been quarterbacks who called their own plays, but it was nowhere near the same as what he did. He basically called every play by adjusting and/or changing the play once he saw what the defense was doing. He excelled at using the cadence and recognizing blitzes, and more than any one single offensive player, he forced us to change and adapt defensive game plans."

When it's all said and done in the career of Tom Brady, it's likely history views him as the No. 1 quarterback the NFL has ever seen. But Peyton Manning is undoubtedly 1A, and perhaps with a coach like Belichick, we'd be talking about him as the definitive GOAT at the position. Even still, Manning has an argument, a testament to the importance of the 1998 NFL Draft.

