20 of the worst fantasy football punishments to dole out in 2023

Fantasy Football has its set of traditions. While the league winners get bragging rights, those who finish in last place usually face punishments.

Despite all the things that bring fans together to play in a league, some of the funniest and most talked about customs are the consequences of losing.

The punishments for a losing fantasy team manager can vary and are often lighthearted and humorous. However, some defeats can be costly and painful as well.

20 of the worst punishments you can get for losing in a Fantasy Football league in 2023

Fantasy football punishments to try in 2023

Here's a look at some of the worst fantasy football punishments that you can dish out:

Pubic Shaming/Embarrassment for the last-place finisher in the Fantasy League Hail Color Makeover The 'Loser' Tattoo Perform Stand-Up Comedy at an Open Mic Spend 24 hours in a Waffle House Tomato/Paintball barrage Treat everyone else in the League for lunch/dinner One hour of karaoke at a local club Complete physical tasks similar to the NFL Combine Update the loser's social media profile Bio with "Worst Fantasy Football Player" Photoshoot for a calendar Serve as a butler for a day for the fantasy league winner Spend 24 hours in a cage

When are the NFL Playoffs for the 2023 season?

The 2023 NFL season began on Thursday, Sept. 7, when the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. The regular season will run till Sunday, Jan 7, 2024.

The playoffs will then commence with the Wild Card round which will run from Saturday, Jan 13, 2024, to Monday, Jan 15, 2024. The Divisional playoff games will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 21.

The two Conference Championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28. The 58th Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Here's the full schedule for the postseason:

Wild-card games: January 13-15, 2024

January 13-15, 2024 Divisional games: January 20-21, 2024

January 20-21, 2024 Conference championships: January 28, 2024

January 28, 2024 Super Bowl LVIII: February 11, 2024