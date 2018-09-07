2018 NFL Predictions

Manraj Deol FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 159 // 07 Sep 2018, 12:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The time has come when we all want to show we know what we are talking about, the predictions. The standings, playoffs, Suber Bowl and the yearly award winners is what everyone wants to see predicted. No different here where I will make my predictions on the standings for NFL with each teams MVP and fantasy football sleeper, then the mighty playoff predictions and then the Super Bowl and yearly award winner guesses. So here we go!

Ben Rothlesberger

AFC (Playoff Teams in Bold)

# North WLT Div MVP Fantasy Sleeper

2 Steelers 13-3 6-0 Antonio Brown James Washington

11 Browns 5-11 3-3 Myles Garrett Nick Chubb

13 Ravens 5-11 2-4 CJ Mosley Hayden Hurst

14 Bengals 5-11 1-5 AJ Green John Ross

The AFC North is where the Pittsburgh Steelers are built to win it all; they have the complete team in this division. The surprise of the division will see the Cleveland Browns win more than zero games. The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will try to keep pace with Cleveland.

# South WLT Div MVP Fantasy Sleeper

1 Jaguars 13-3 6-0 AJ Bouye DJ Chark

6 Texans 10-6 4-2 DeShaun Watson Ryan Griffin

9 Titans 6-10 2-4 Derrick Henery Corey Davis

15 Colts 3-13 0-6 Andrew Luck Nyhiem Hines

The Indianapolis Colts will be happy to see that Andrew Luck is back and healthy. The Tennessee Titans will still be the team that one day might make it, and again will fall short. The two playoff teams in this division are the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans. I have Houston losing both games to Jacksonville thus putting them in as a wildcard entry.

# East WLT Div MVP Fantasy Sleeper

3 Patriots 12-4 5-1 Tom Brady Sony Michel

7 Bills 8-8 3-3 Tremaine Edmunds Zay Jones

12 Dolphins 5-11 2-4 Kenyan Drake Mike Gesicki

16 Jets 3-13 2-4 Sam Darnold Robbie Anderson

The New England Patriots have ruled the AFC East division since the day Tom Brady took over the QB job. This year again we will see them rule this division still. The Buffalo Bills did finish last year in the playoffs. This year they will not be making it. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will be at the bottom of the group but have a bright future ahead.

# West WLT Div MVP Fantasy Sleeper

4 Chargers 12-4 4-2 Melvin Gordon Mike Williams

5 Chiefs 10-6 4-2 Kareem Hunt Patrick Mahomes

8 Broncos 7-9 3-3 Von Miller Royce Freeman

10 Raiders 6-10 1-5 Amari Cooper Derek Carr

The Los Angeles Chargers will win this division, having the Kansas City Chiefs right behind them for the wild-card spot. The Los Angeles Chargers are a strong team and will be tough to beat in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs and their second-year man Patrick Mahomes might be in some trouble, but with all the weapons on offence, it should be enough to make it to the playoffs. The Denver Broncos get close, but can't win the division games which makes them fall out. The Oakland Raiders have a lot of questions after trading their best player in Khalil Mack.

1 / 5 NEXT