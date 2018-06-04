2018 NFL Preseason Predictions

Preseason picks of teams and players to keep an eye on during the season

Nicole Speight CONTRIBUTOR Feature 04 Jun 2018, 18:21 IST 93 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It's officially OTA season for the National Football League (NFL). Organized Team Activities (OTA's) give teams an opportunity to get a look at drafted players, progression of players already signed to the team, and the unsigned free agents looking to fill a final spot on the roster. Fans become very excited as it is a sign that football season is near.

With the season approaching, most football fans make their early predictions based on the draft and any moves made around the NFL. With a choice from each conference, here are our preseason predictions:

AFC FAVORITE TEAM:

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots were one play away from an opportunity to win the Super Bowl last year. The defensive stance of the Philadelphia Eagles was just too much to overcome when it counted the most.

The Patriots took a hard hit to their roster on the offensive side with the shocking departure of one of Brady's favorite targets, Danny Amendola. With the addition of young players in Jordan Matthews and Jeremy Hill, the Patriots should not struggle much on the offensive side. Plus they have Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, whose names alone make them a contender every year. Their season will depend solely on the defense and their adaption to not getting play calls from Matt Patricia, the new Detroit Lions Head Coach.